Watch now: 'Smell that smoke' at Bandana's Bar-B-Q in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bandana's Bar-B-Q, 502 IAA Drive in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Bandana's is owned by Anthony Barnes. Barnes is originally from Columbia, Missouri, but has been in Bloomington since 2010, when he took over the company-owned restaurant as a franchisee.

Barnes originally started with the Bandana's company as an assistant manager in 1999; he then worked as a general manager for over nine years and as a district manager for about five months. He ended up in a company meeting about how the Bloomington location wasn't making money.

Barnes didn't know anything about Bloomington, but decided to drive up during a snowstorm to visit the restaurant. When he returned, he asked Bandana's CEO Rick White if he could buy the location.

"I knew with the right person it could be good," Barnes said. "This store has now flourished. We have good food and a good family atmosphere."

Barnes also used to run a Hardee's in Columbia for seven years and was a volunteer firefighter for 15 years.

Barnes said he has grown to love the people in the Bloomington-Normal area.

"My favorite thing about this place is the customers," Barnes said. "It's been interesting; I've become attached to certain people and developed close relationships. I've been a part of guests' births, deaths, etc."

The restaurant's most popular menu items include the pulled pork and the smoked turkey. Barnes said they take pride in their pork.

The restaurant has a bar that serves beer and wine as well.

It also offers "budget busters," which are meals that are under $10. The special comes with your choice of meat: pork, brisket, sausage, chicken, turkey or ribs, served with one piece of garlic bread and two sides.

"My goal for this place is, I want it to be like you went to a friend's house to eat, except you paid," Barnes said. "I try to be a good leader. We have a great staff; it's hard to find nice people that care. When the staff cares as much about the success as you do, it is everything."

Barnes added that the community really helped and supported the restaurant through the pandemic, when the business went down to a staff of only eight. Barnes also said that he does not hide his faith and you can tell that Bandana's is a faith-based, branded restaurant.

Barnes eventually hopes to have his children take over the restaurant one day.

Bandana's Bar-B-Q is open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They offer dine-in, curbside pickup, online ordering and no-contact delivery through DoorDash and GrubHub.

