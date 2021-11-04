Watch now: See the route for Jelani Day march planned Friday

BLOOMINGTON — The Rev. Jesse Jackson told The Pantagraph he expects as many as 1,000 people to attend a Friday Bloomington-Normal march for Jelani Day, whose mysterious death has stirred national attention.

Day, 25, of Danville, was last seen in Bloomington on Aug. 25. The Illinois State University grad student's body was found in the Illinois River in Peru Sept. 4. His belongings were discovered in the LaSalle-Peru area, none of them together.

The LaSalle County coroner last week said the cause of death was drowning, but Day's family and others have been adamant that he was murdered. They have repeatedly called on the FBI to take over as lead investigators in the case.

Jackson on Thursday said he's had conversations with multiple Illinois representatives, including U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, about turning the case over to the FBI.

Peru Police Chief Robert Pyszka said last week that all files in the case were given to the FBI. He said the FBI has told investigators that they will assist them but will not take charge of the case.

"What we want is a full investigation," said Jackson, calling Day's case a federal hate crime. "What the coroner said last week, with the big headline — drowning — suggested suicide. We went to the truck, (found) 3 miles away from the clothes, a mile and a half away from where his body was found on the side of the river, eyes gouged out and all that. That's not suicide."

Scott Denton, a forensic pathologist, conducted the autopsy Sept. 5. The report was obtained by The Pantagraph via the Freedom of Information Act.

Denton wrote there was "no evidence of antemortem injury, with presence of all decomposed organs, without evidence of an assault, altercation, sharp, blunt, or gunshot injury" were found.

The autopsy report indicated the soft tissue of his eyes were absent with "abundant active insect larval activity," and the bones around the eyes were not broken.

Jackson has disputed the findings of the autopsy.

Jackson has drawn comparisons between Day's death and that of Emmett Till, a Black teenager lynched in 1955 Mississippi. Till's attackers brutalized, shot and dumped him in the Tallahatchie River. His body was unrecognizable when he was found.

"Something about his (Day's) death and the horrendous nature of it will not go away," said Jackson, who led a march in Peru and attended Day's burial in Danville last month.

Jackson on Friday will hold a press conference outside the Bloomington Police Department, 305 S. East St., starting at 12:30 p.m. on the north side of the building's parking lot. The march will start at 1 p.m. and will end at the ISU Bone Student Center, 100 N. University St., in Normal.

Demonstrators will leave the BPD on foot, taking East Street to Olive Street; Olive Street to Main Street/East Street; Main Street/East Street to Main Street in Normal; Main Street to Locust Street in Normal; and Locust Street to the Bone Student Center parking lot.

The march is expected to last until 2:15 p.m. People should expect traffic delays, but at least one lane of traffic will be open along the entire route. Motorists should drive slowly around emergency vehicles and pedestrians, officials said Thursday.

The Bloomington police, Normal police, Illinois State Police, Illinois State University Police, Illinois Department of Transportation, the McLean County Sheriff's Department, Bloomington Fire Department and Bloomington Public Works will be assisting with traffic control.

ISU Provost Aondover Tarhule issued an email to the campus encouraging students who want to attend the march to contact their professors and "explore the possibility of missing class." Faculty were asked to work with students who request to participate in the march.

"We appreciate the students' ongoing need to gather collectively during this difficult time for our campus community," Tarhule said in the email. "As we continue to navigate this difficult time, I call on all of us to take every opportunity to demonstrate care, compassion, and understanding."

A multi-unit task force comprised of the Illinois State Police, the Bloomington and Peru police departments, LaSalle County sheriff's and coroner's offices, and the FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit are conducting the investigation into Day's death.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office at 815-433-2161.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

