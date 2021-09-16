Watch now: Saturday block party aims to build community in west Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington natives are working to bring the west-side community together by throwing a neighborhood party this weekend to meet families’ needs.

The Westside Neighborhood Back 2 School Kick-off starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at Eastview Christian Church, 401 W. Union St. in Bloomington. All are welcome to attend.

Growing up on the west side, Marty Lane of Wyse Food Pantry and Andre Hursey of the Jule Foundation were at a community block party at least twice a year and saw the small-town side of Bloomington.

“There was a much stronger sense of community that we had because we had adults that were bringing people together,” Lane said. But today, he said, “There’s a lack of that. … We’re seeing such a loss of the Bloomington culture where everybody knew everybody, everybody was responsible for everybody and everybody took care of everybody else’s kids.”

Lane and Hursey are hoping to get back to what made their community special, offer a fun day for residents, and help out as much as they can.

“We wanted to get back to the grassroots of what Bloomington is really about and what Bloomington meant to us, how we grew up and just trying to restart some of those traditions,” Lane said.

The four-hour event will be packed with activities, including a craft area with a sidewalk chalk competition, coloring and other crafts with the Children’s Discovery Museum.

Spencer Johnson, head coach of the Bloomington High School boys basketball team, will hold hot shot, 3-point and free throw competitions, with all ages, including adults, welcome to participate.

Free food will be available on site as well as food trucks, and “icon of the west side” 9-year-old MaViyah Walker will be there will Toog's Lemonade Stand.

The “back to school” aspect will be a giveaway of school supplies and backpacks, since some families might not have been able to find everything they needed in August.

Urban Connections, a retailer at 1102 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington, has donated 200 outfits to be given away at the kick-off.

Lane said 500 new bras sizes A to DDD as well as socks and undergarments will be given away for free. Hygiene kits stocked with items like deodorant, body wash and a toothbrush also will be available, “because a lot of times necessities get missed when the big things have to be purchased, so we’re trying to address that need,” Lane said.

They are still accepting donations of new clothing items; those interested can contact Lane at 309-287-4389.

Bringing folks together includes inviting the Bloomington police and fire departments, city officials and the city council members from the area.

“It’s very important for minorities and police and people in uniform to have a working and functioning relationship,” Lane said, noting it’s vital to build those relationships in her community. “Those two things can work hand in hand: Black Lives Matter and the police are not opposite of each other. We all want the same things. We want the police to be safe; we want our communities to be safe; we want Black people to be respected; we want the police to be respected. “

Kids will be able to check out the fire trucks, and organizers are hoping officers will take part in various aspects of the kick-off, like the basketball competitions, and offer a few rounds of “arm wrestle a cop.”

And it’s not a party without entertainment, so a selection of local artists will perform, including the Jump4Joy squad and a demonstration from a local personal trainer.

“We’re just trying to recapture some of that good old small town, everybody takes care of each other. You know, the village takes care of the kids. We’re just trying to restart some of that, trying to start the village back up,” Lane said, with tears in her eyes. I’m just proud because people have really come together.”

Next year, Lane said she and Hursey hope to continue events like these: “We’ll work our resources and tap into our donors and we’ll keep blessing the community. That’s our plan; that’s our heart.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

