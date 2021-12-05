Watch now: Santa Claus makes stop for breakfast in Normal

NORMAL — Here comes Santa Claus to the town of Normal.

The Normal Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St., hosted Father Christmas on Sunday morning for breakfast and a visit with the little ones.

Hanna Razo, special events supervisor for Normal’s Parks and Recreation Office, said around 50 people registered for Sunday, and another 50 came by the day before.

Arts and crafts were offered to children in a "Santa’s Workshop" area. There was also a "reindeer food" station for kids to mix granola and toppings like powdered sugar and cocoa, and red and silver glitter-sprinkles.

“Santa is here today, and he’s very excited to visit the kids,” said Razo.

Christmas songs were sung, kicking off with yuletide tunes like "Jingle Bells" and "Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer." After caroling "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” Saint Nick did just that and made his magical appearance.

Some kids are just obsessed with Santa Claus, like Draco Schurig. The 5-year-old boy came with parents Jon and Rhiannon Schurig, and sisters Nimue, 2, and 6-month-old Persephone.

Draco was sure to ask Santa how he could submit his Christmas list. He also asked him how long it took for his beard to grow.

“Years of growing,” replied Saint Nick.

Kay Meyer was there with daughter Lindsay Sexton, and two grandchildren: 7-year-old Lucy and Ava Sexton, 5. Meyer said they try to visit Santa every year.

She added they went to the Festival of Trees in Bloomington last month, but Santa couldn’t make it to that event. Meyer was still happy to walk out with a Snowman-themed Christmas tree she bid on, which found its new home in the two girls’ bedroom.

Ava and Lucy said they didn't know what gifts they wanted to ask Santa for when they met him. But like all the other children, they still were happy to meet Mr. Claus.

Chloe, 5, was at Sunday's breakfast with brother Daniel, 2, and father and mother Nick and Nallely Aviles. The Normal girl told The Pantagraph her Christmas wish was to get a Barbie dollhouse with a slide and pool.

Next on their family’s holiday agenda is buying a Christmas tree.

Seven-year-old Alex Samhan, of Normal, said he’s asking Santa to get him a PlayStation 5 for Christmas. His dad, Bahae Samhan, added he also wants his son to ask for a PS5.

Alex is also hoping to be gifted the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game.

Later on Sunday, the Samhans will be decorating their Christmas tree.

Santa Claus told The Pantagraph during the event that he’s always happy to make an early stop in Normal.

“It’s just a few hours’ sleigh ride down from the North Pole,” he said, adding there’s nothing better than breakfast with Santa.

Prizes were also awarded to the children. Draco won a puzzle set and later showed it to Santa.

Santa Claus said piecing the puzzle together would be a perfect way for the family to spend their Sunday.

He also said there are no supply chain issues at the North Pole.

“Everything’s made in house,” said Mr. Claus.

Before wishing them goodbye and merry Christmas, Santa Claus told Nimue and Draco: “You’re on the good list.”

