Watch now: Santa Claus adjusts to pandemic visits in Bloomington-Normal 🎅🏻

BLOOMINGTON — Santa Claus has had a busy season getting ready for his big day, but besides delivering gifts on Christmas Eve, he’s also been tasked with making sure all the children he meets this month are as healthy as possible.

And he takes his job very seriously.

“COVID has been, oh man, it’s been rough, and we want to share that Santa really wants to make sure everybody’s safe through the season as well,” Santa said from one of his field office workshops in Bloomington.

Though he had to use a false name (“Gary Vaughn”) when he signed up for a Zoom account last year, Santa said he hasn’t minded adapting his visits during the pandemic.

“We want to make sure that all the kids are safe, no matter whether it’s in the chair with the child right there or six feet away or if it’s in the front yard,” said the Santa who offers video calls, home visits, party visits and prerecorded messages. “As long as we’re bringing safety and we’re bringing the joy, I don’t think it has been a hindrance to Santa or the kids.”

He said he started the video calls and socially distanced home visits last year, as well as wearing a mask when meeting kids in person, because after all, Santa is just like everyone else.

“I don’t want to give anything to anybody and I don’t want to take away anything like that with me. We try to be as safe as we can,” Mr. Claus said, after the first family of the season came to see him at Eastland Mall on Thursday.

Stacey Keating, senior director of public relations and corporate communication for CBL Properties, Eastland’s parent company, said they are monitoring the new omicron variant of COVID-19 and will “make adjustments if that becomes necessary,” but for now CBL is excited for the return of a “more traditional Santa experience."

“Santa is such a time-honored tradition and families come year after year to get their photos made with Santa,” she said. “I think people are just craving more of a sense of normalcy than we had last year, and so we’re excited to be able to bring Santa back, to allow people who are comfortable to have the opportunity to sit with him on his bench and share their gift lists.”

Upon meeting Santa near Old Navy at Eastland Mall this week, 3-year-old Lincoln Meyer said Santa's beard was seemed "really scratchy," but he liked his bell.

He and his sister, 3-month-old Hattie, were the first children to greet the elf at the shopping center.

"It's the perfect year for the magic of Christmas," Jon Meyer said of his 3-year-old.

Last year the Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department introduced a “Say Hi to Santa” event at Miller Park where families could drive by and wave hello to Kris Kringle, sparking a new tradition that returned Friday.

“It was great; we had a very nice line of cars and it was raining that night, too, and people still came,” said Jill Eichholz, program manager for the department. “The families are all very appreciative of it and the kids were super excited to see Santa and get a candy cane.”

But in Normal, Santa won’t be able to set up his station uptown this year, Civic Arts Manager Adam Fox told The Pantagraph.

“There was a lot of uncertainty about where we would be as far as national health” when town staff began to plan for the holiday earlier in the year, but they hope Santa will return next year, he said.

Despite his busy schedule, Santa can be found in many places this month, sometimes at the same time, thanks to a bit of magic.

In addition to Eastland, where he will be every day leading up to Christmas, Saint Nick is also ready for visits at:

Breakfast with Santa at Hy-Vee in Bloomington, 9-11 a.m. Dec. 4;

Breakfast with Santa at Community Activity Center in Normal, 9-10:15 a.m. Dec. 4-5;

Candy Cane Drop at Miller Park Pavilion, 10 a.m. Dec. 4;

Skate with Santa during Open Skate at the Bloomington Ice Center, 1:30-3 p.m. Dec. 4;

Wild Lights at Miller Park Zoo, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and 10-11;

Annual Holiday Market at the Old Rugged Barn in Towanda, 1-5 p.m. Dec. 11;

Santa’s Wonderland experience at Bass Pro Shops in East Peoria, through Dec. 24.

