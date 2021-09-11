Watch now: Red, White and Blue event in Normal marks 20 years since 9/11

NORMAL — Eight months ago, Connie Beard started planning for a second annual rally in support of first responders. On Saturday, she and the McLean County Republicans, along with various area groups, made it happen with an event to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“It started as an act of prayer and focus on how we could make this all happen,” Beard said.

Once planning started, area veterans groups and first responder departments started stepping forward to offer to help, Beard said. They worked with Beard, who is chairman of the McLean County Republicans, and other volunteers to bring the event to life.

“Today is the fruition of all that,” Beard said.

The Red, White and Blue rally was held all day Saturday at the Corn Crib in Normal.

The event opened with remarks from Beard, followed by a presentation of colors organized by VFW Post 454. After the Pledge of Allegiance and national anthem, Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul Schimpf spoke on the importance of the day. He is also a retired U.S. Marine lieutenant colonel.

9/11 was one of the worst days in American history, Schimpf said, but Americans responded by coming together. It has been through the sacrifices of military service members and first responders that other such terror attacks have been prevented.

“We also need to remember the tragedy of 9/11,” Schimpf said. “(…) Words fail me today; there is nothing I can say to take away the pain and suffering that we felt on that day.”

The sacrifice of the first responders and military is a gift that requires more than just a thank-you in response, Schimpf said.

“The action that is required is we have to do our part to unify our country,” he said.

Schimpf then threw the first pitch of the softball tournament, which featured teams of police, firefighters and veterans. Later in the day there was a flyover by World War II-era aircraft, and a group walked 2,071 steps around the baseball field to symbolize the number of steps in each of the Twin Towers. The day ended with more speeches and dedications, along with fireworks.

Grace Soller, of New York City, always comes to the area around this time of year to celebrate her birthday with family. She was a reserve emergency responder at the time of 9/11, so the attacks are very real memories for her as she waited to see if she would be called in to assist.

Soller normally goes to the New York commemoration events, she said. Those tend to be very solemn, with moments like the reading of the names of the people who died. It feels good to know that commemorations are happening across the country, she added.

“This means a lot to me,” she said.

Doug McEathron, of New Lenox, was working a job in the oil, gas and chemicals industry in 2001 that kept him busy practically 24/7. He heard about the attacks when got to the office, but did not have much time to process the news. Late last year, he visited the memorial in New York.

There is so much of the events of that day that people do not seem to know, he said, like how many people jumped out of windows because they knew they would not be able to make it down. McEathron thinks it would be good for every American to visit the memorial, or at least to see a video tour.

“That really got me, when I saw that,” he said.

For Beard, the event was important to put together as a way to pass on the memory of 9/11 to a younger generation, some now in their 20s, who do not remember the attacks.

The commemoration reminds people that there is evil in the world, Beard said, but that Americans are resilient.

“All of that is something that we need to be learning from,” she said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.