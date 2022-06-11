Watch now: Pain at the pump extends to Central Illinois drivers, nonprofits and businesses

BLOOMINGTON — With a job that takes him on the road across the state, Erik Filipiak is often in a position to watch the numbers at the gas pump go up — and up, and up.

Filling up half the tank of his pickup truck now costs over $50. He's almost afraid to calculate how high his bills have gotten.

“You almost don’t want to track it, but you have to,” said Filipiak, of Normal, whose work involves traveling to conduct golf demonstrations.

Filipiak is far from alone in feeling the pain. The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever, auto club AAA said Saturday. The rapidly rising prices are having an impact across the economy, from people driving for work or recreation to businesses and nonprofits that must grapple with how to cover the higher costs.

The Illinois average was $5.56 per gallon on Saturday, and AAA reported that the McLean County average was below that at $5.24. It's a better position than some: California had the highest average price, at $6.43, while the lowest was $4.52 in Mississippi.

The national average price has jumped 19 cents in just the past week, and it's up $1.93 from this time last year.

There are several reasons for the surge in gasoline prices.

Americans typically drive more starting around Memorial Day, so demand is up. Global oil prices are rising, compounded by sanctions against Russia, a leading oil producer, because of its war against Ukraine. And there are limits on refining capacity in the United States because some refineries shut down during the pandemic.

Add it all up, and the cost of filling up is draining money from Americans who are facing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years.

"People think fuel prices start and stop at the price of the pump," said Moe Davis, owner of Tobin's Pizza, 1513 N. Main St., Bloomington. "That’s just one of many elements. ... Most of the products we stay in contact with, a lot of times fuel will touch those products eight to 12 times before people have a chance to buy it."

Rising gas prices make everything cost more, from planting and harvesting crops to manufacturing and delivering goods, Davis said. Inevitably, businesses are forced to pass their own rising costs along to consumers. He said Tobin's has already adjusted its delivery fee once and may need to do so again.

But some entities don't have that option, like the nonprofit Faith in Action of Bloomington-Normal. The organization relies on volunteers who use their own cars and gas to drive senior citizens around for essential services such as medical appointments and grocery shopping.

Higher gas prices have left some seniors waiting for rides or scrambling to find a ride which, in some cases, leads to rescheduling medical appointments, Faith in Action Executive Director Pamela Sweetwood said.

“We have been hearing lately some feedback from them (volunteers) as far as them being choosy about which rides they do or how many rides they do for our seniors,” Sweetwood said. “They’re choosing rides that are shorter or closer to where they live.”

Faith in Action receives some gas cards and money through donations, which the organization doles out to its volunteers, particularly those who drive longer distances. Most trips are contained to the Bloomington-Normal area, but some people may need rides to medical specialists as far as Chicago or St. Louis.

Faith in Action’s biggest need right now is more drivers, she added. The organization had 132 volunteers provide 712 rides for 140 people in May, but it has lost some volunteers since 2020 due to the pandemic, and others have drawn back services because of gas prices.

“I expect the gas situation is only going to get worse, so we will likely see an impact more and more during the summer, and we’re going to have to figure out how to deal with that,” Sweetwood said.

As the Bloomington Public Library undergoes construction on its $25 million expansion and renovation project, parking might be tighter and activity more hectic at 205 E. Olive St. That makes the role of the traveling Bookmobile even more crucial, said library circulation and outreach manager Colleen Shaw.

At the same time, fuel prices are having an impact. The Bookmobile travels an average of 110 miles per week. Its average diesel cost per month is $347.97 — $87 more than the monthly average last year, Shaw said. While the library has been able to absorb the increase so far, money may need to be reallocated from another budget line if the increases continue, she said. There are no plans to cut service.

“The Bookmobile is such an essential service as part of the library that we really need to keep a flexible fuel budget for it,” Shaw said. “We need to make sure that we are providing this service for our community because we have so many patrons that live out in the northeast areas of Bloomington and others we serve through the Golden Prairie Public Library District,” which includes residents of the Arrowsmith, Bloomington, Dale, Dawson and Old Town townships.

Illinois State University's gasoline contract expired June 4, but the university filled up right before then, said Mike Gebeke, associate vice president of facility services. The university had been paying $2.75 a gallon.

Now, there are plans to wait a few months before seeking a new contract in hopes that prices will come down. In the meantime, the university will buy at market rates — but buying about 8,300 gallons at a time means the university tends to pay about 25 cents less than the price at gas stations, he said.

The university normally goes through around 90,000 gallons a year. It also has to buy diesel fuel for other uses, like generators and farm equipment.

Gebeke said university officials are studying the possibility of changing some of the ISU fleet to hybrid or electric vehicles. Recent advancements in electric vehicles, like those made by Rivian Automotive or the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup, make it more reasonable to use the trucks for the maintenance fleet.

The university would need to get the infrastructure for electric vehicles in place first, but Gebeke is hopeful he could get that process rolling soon.

He noted, however, that gas prices aren't the only ones going up. While its natural gas rate is set through 2024 by contract, the university is bracing for higher energy costs — as are downstate residents. Ameren Illinois officials announced earlier this year that prices would spike this month due to a variety of factors, including supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures.

“You’re going to see triple the price for your electricity, and so are we,” Gebeke said.

Kade Heather, Mateusz Janik, Brendan Denison, Connor Wood, Olivia Jacobs and The Associated Press contributed reporting.

