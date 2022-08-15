Watch now: Normal pollinators get 5-star accommodations, tailored by kids

NORMAL — Native bees and insects traveling through the Refuge Food Forest in Normal will find some expansive lodging, tailored to their needs by a group of local kids.

The children, part of the STEAM Camp through the Children's Discovery Museum, used materials like cardboard, cedar, bamboo and pine cones to fill a pollinator hotel built by Illinois State University students.

The STEAM camp was part of three one-week long programs the museum offered this summer. Students filled the hotel on Aug. 10 after rain canceled the original session on Aug. 2.

Rachel Carpenter, education manager at the museum, said the camp focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM). In addition to chemistry, building, space and the James Webb telescope, "one of our days, we focused on pollinators and the environment."

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, more than 150 crop plants require pollinators, like bees. But many are facing reduced habitats due to a long list of factors, several manmade, like "habitat loss, pesticide use, mites, competition from nonnative species and diseases."

The Food Forest, a diverse planting of organically grown edible plants that aims to mimic natural ecosystems, is a partnership between the Town of Normal and University of Illinois Extension.

The town, extension, children's museum and Wansook Kim School of Fine Arts at Illinois State University partnered to create the pollinator hotel project.

ISU students built the structure, which looks somewhat like an open dollhouse, but the "rooms" needed to be filled with material that would entice bees and insects to stay there.

Carpenter said this activity "was very easy for me to incorporate into my curriculum." She said it was important "to create a a curriculum that really focused on environmental sustainability in a way that was accessible for out students."

She also said these museum programs make it easier on parents. "It's much easier for us to do the super messy things with 40 students," Carpenter said. "If the museum can make the mess and do the learning and us clean it up, then that's what we want to do.

"I mean really, have you had fun if you don't go home dirty?" she said laughing.

Carpenter said using local materials helps prevent disease and parasites. "What our goal is, is to use the materials that we have found here. So we work with the master naturalists," she said while helping a student.

"What we've worked on is making sure that all the materials are natural," Carpenter said. "We need to make sure that we don't have materials that are manmade or will decompose in a way that's not good for our pollinators."

While they did use cardboard tubes, Carpenter said these were "specifically designed for our bees."

The pinecones, Carpenter said, were donated by local families and dried out in the museum's basement so that "there's no larva, there's no bugs" that would hurt the hotel.

She estimated that the hotel will service hundreds, if not thousands of pollinators throughout the year.