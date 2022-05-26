Watch now: Normal officers recognized for 'bravery, dedication'

NORMAL — Six Normal police officers were recognized Thursday morning for their dedication to public safety under difficult circumstances.

“We owe those individuals and all of you that put on that uniform a great debt and appreciation of what you do and the risk that you go through every day,” said state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, speaking to officers and their loved ones at the Normal Police Department.

Five of the six officers were recognized for their role in ending the active shooter incident in north Normal last summer.

The McLean County State’s Attorney's Office has stated the police were justified when officers fatally shot the armed suspect, 66-year-old Ronald J. Reiner, on Aug. 30. The honored officers included those who were first on the scene at the Landing Estates Mobile Home Park where two women were killed and three men were injured.

Sgt. Jonathan McCauley and Officer Kyley Hepler received the town’s meritorious award “for bravery and actions in helping injured victims” the day of the shooting.

Officers Cory Phillips, Evan Easter and Shane Bachman received the Combat Cross medal for their role in pursuing and confronting the armed suspect.

Earlier this year, Phillips was also recognized by the town as the 2021 Officer of the Year. Then-Chief Rick Bleichner said Phillips was “quick to render aid to victims there and he also performed valiantly in the face of danger and critical risk.”

“This situation, the shooting that occurred in the Landings, because of training (and) professionalism, was something that did not become worse,” Brady said Thursday. “They protected the entire community. The officers did that.”

Officer Melanie Crays also received the meritorious award, recognized for her work during a separate incident in which she talked a man out of taking his own life “and for going above and beyond the duty in an act of bravery and selflessness.”

Brady said he had hoped to recognize the officers in Springfield, but when the scheduling didn’t work out, he still wanted the chance to show his appreciation for their work back in Normal.

“The state of Illinois needs to let officers know across the state that we appreciate the men and women in law enforcement,” he said. “Those are the types of situations that we need to highlight. We need to let the community know that these officers stepped up, they risked their lives to protect others.”

Normal Mayor Chris Koos said the department has a long tradition of professionalism, service and duty.

“You really stand out in that regard, and the five of you from what you have experienced that day definitely showed that professionalism, that dedication to duty, dedication to public safety, so thank you for that,” he said. “I know this is a very, very tough time to be a police officer in this country, and you doing your duty steadfastly as you did is greatly appreciated by the community.”

Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli said he was proud of his department and glad to have an opportunity to bring the department together to recognize the officers’ courage in the line of duty in these two different situations.

“As a community, as a department, I think that we have begun the healing process and this is part of that,” he said of the Landing Estates shooting. “The after-action report, if you will, looking at what went well, what didn’t go well. It allows us to debrief and make some tweaks. … At the end of the day, the awards and things that happen, it’s also a source of healing, I think, for not only the community, but the victims in this incident and the officers themselves. (Nearly) a year out, we’re starting to heal.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.