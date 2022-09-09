Watch Now: Native prairie making its way back to Lake Bloomington

HUDSON — Lake Bloomington will become more colorful and lively in the coming years with the return of native prairie plants and animals.

The City of Bloomington has partnered with the McLean County Soil and Water Conservation District and the nonprofit Pheasants Forever to remove invasive, non-native plants from 15 acres at North Park at Lake Bloomington and reintroduce native grass and wildflower prairies.

Joe Darter is the property manager at Lake Bloomington, the city's largest water reservoir. He said the prairies, part of larger watershed projects, have three goals: to filter farm runoff, help slow down erosion and provide habitat for pollinators and animals.

"Bees are declining. Butterflies are declining," he said.

"We wanted to do something that would have a real impact on the flora and fauna from around Lake Bloomington," Darter said.

At the moment, North Park is mostly tall grass, which Darter said is not very pleasing to the eye. Next year, he said, the park "will be a sea of yellow, yellow flowers. And then that will transition from yellow to white. And then in the fall it should transition to yellow and purple," Darter said. "So it should be very pretty."

While the city owns the land around the lake, people can lease property for houses there. Darter said it took some convincing for residents to side with the new plan.

Leroy Shouse has lived at Lake Bloomington with his wife, Diane, for 14 years.

"Before they started (the prairie) up there it was just wild, scratched up, junk weeds," Shouse said. "And they cleared it all off. We said, 'Oh my God, what are they going to do now?'"

Darter said, "We did an extensive outreach, educational outreach and explained to them, 'Hey, North Park's not going to look pretty for the next couple of years.'"

Brodie Eddington, a farm bill wildlife biologist with Pheasants Forever, gave residents a walk-through on Sept. 1 at the North Park Prairie. He explained how the wildflowers would attract pollinators and produce seed for local fauna.

He said native grasses are vital to the project as well. Native grass, Eddington said, "is really important to tying the whole thing together.

"You don't usually just want wildflowers, because you need other things that can put more seed on the ground as well and keep more structure," he said.

Eddington said the natural prairie will attract rabbits, wild turkey and deer.

During the tour, Julia Turner, a Lake Bloomington resident, quipped, "So maybe they'll eat this (prairie) instead of my garden."

After the walk-through, Lesley Deem from the University of Illinois Extension's Pollinatarium gave a presentation on how to plant "pocket prairies" as a garden.

"Anything you can put in your yard, or often along our roadways, or anywhere you can will help everybody," she said.

Deem said the best way to start a pocket prairie is through seeds or seedlings. Many prairie plants do not transplant well because they have deep taproots, she explained.

"Many of them are deeply rooted and (it's) just too much shock (to pull them up), and they don't do that transplanting well," Deem said.

She encouraged residents to plant different kinds of flowers and let the larger prairies worry about grasses.

Darter said creating a natural prairie is complex work. He said they worked with the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department to remove unwanted plants.

"We do the controlled burns to kind of kill the invasive (species), your honeysuckle and Russian and autumn olive, and any other type of grasses that we don't want to grow," he said.

Darter said a lot of prairie plant seeds are in a seed bank.

"The seed bank is where the seeds get down in the soil and they remain dormant," he said. "To get them out of dormancy, that's what the controlled burns do ... kicks those seeds out to help those seeds germinate."

Shouse was skeptical at first.

"I thought, 'Hell, you burn it, everything's killed. Dead. A tree can't grow in that,'" he said.

But then he remembered how Native Americans used controlled burns on the prairies before Europeans settled.

"They would set fires on purpose if the lighting didn't cause them, and that was just to burn everything up and get everything started again," Shouse said.

"We burned out there (at the prairie) this spring and it's back," he said.

After the walk-through on Thursday, Shouse said he is excited for the expanding prairie project.

Now he and his wife, Diane, keep birdhouses.

"We now have purple martin houses around," she said.

Her husband said the migratory birds are extremely punctual.

"Mark your calendar by them," he said. "Tax Day, they come. They'll be here."

Diane said, "15% who are born in your (bird)house will return" after the winter.

"I can't get over what a good job Joe Darter has done," she added.

The Shouses are working on what plants to choose for their pocket prairie. Diane said she has had flower gardens and herb gardens, but never a prairie.

"It's a whole new world," she said.

Darter said Diane Shouse has been key in changing the city's relationship with Lake Bloomington residents from "a landlord-tenant sort of relationship to a broad base cooperation effort."

He said, "It's special when you can find people to work with to help out, and she's been a great resource ... her ability to get other people involved has been instrumental."