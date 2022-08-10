Watch now: More Bloomington families embrace backyard chickens

BLOOMINGTON — When Bloomington resident Danielle King lived in rural Charleston, her family raised as many as 50 chickens at one time for the purpose of collecting eggs.

By helping to take care of the chickens, King said her children have learned to reap the benefits of treating an animal with kindness.

"Healthy chickens produce the healthiest eggs, so the better you treat them, the better the eggs," King said. "Grocery store eggs aren't treated as well, and we wanted to teach our kids that how you treat something produces better quality food."

Although she is unable to continue the practice on the same scale as she did in Charleston, King said she was grateful to be granted a special use request on Monday to raise up to four chickens at her home on Aberdeen Way.

The Bloomington City Council accepted four special use requests, including King's, during its Monday meeting — effectively doubling the number of homes authorized to keep chickens.

The council in 2019 approved an amended zoning ordinance that allowed chickens to be kept on residential districts as a special use. Since then, nine permits have been granted, including the four approved Monday, said Katherine Murphy, external affairs and communications manager for the city. One of the applicants has since moved and that permit is likely to expire.

Roosters are not permitted under the city rules, which also prohibit chickens from being kept for slaughter.

Several other Illinois cities also have adopted ordinances allowing chickens to be raised on residential property, including Decatur, Springfield, Evanston and Chicago. However, Normal does not have a chicken ordinance at this time.

Under Bloomington's ordinance, up to four chickens may be kept on lots up to one acre with a primary use of a single-family or two-family dwelling. For lots larger than one acre, an extra chicken may be permitted for every additional half-acre.

King's three chickens are named Honey, Cinnamon and Sugar.

Each typically lays one egg a day, she said. Aside from a few purchases during the winter, she hasn't had to buy eggs from the grocery store in years.

Although misconceptions exist about the odor and noise coming from the chickens, King said her neighbors have, for the most part, supported her efforts.

Chickens shall be kept in a covered or fenced enclosure at all times, according to Bloomington's ordinance. Enclosures must be 10 feet away from all property lines.

Any feed or other chicken-related items that could attract pests must be protected and stored.

King said her chicken feed is kept in a sealed container in her garage, but she also feeds any leftovers her family won't eat to the chickens.

And with only three chickens on the property, King said there won't be any more of an odor issue than someone with two dogs that roam around their backyard.

"When they lay an egg, they're a little vocal," King said. "Other than that, they don't make a single sound."

King said any misconceptions regarding noise or odor come down to being a responsible owner.

She cleans her chicken coop twice a week, which takes no more than five minutes.

"You hear more about who don't take care of dogs than chickens," King said. "If they go through the trouble of going through a chicken coop and a permit, they're going to take care of their birds."

Showing that level of responsibility is also a good lesson for her kids, she added.

"They kind of need to have hands to the dirt and realize food doesn't just come from Walmart," King said. "To have a hand where the food comes from teaches sustainability."