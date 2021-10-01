Watch now: Miller Park Zoo unveils DeBrazza's monkeys

BLOOMINGTON — One ribbon-cutting wasn’t enough for Bloomington’s newest primate resident, Chumu the DeBrazza’s monkey. The 17-year-old white-bearded monkey broke through his own ribbon Friday morning on his way into his new home at Miller Park Zoo.

“It’s so fun; he’s great,” said Beverly Edwards, co-owner of The Copy Shop, the Bloomington print and design shop that will sponsor the new exhibit for the next 15 months. “He did a good job in cutting his ribbon.”

Zoo Superintendent Jay Tetzloff and Peggy Hundley, president of the Miller Park Zoological Society, officially opened the new exhibit, but Chumu’s appearance received much more applause from community members who gathered between the flamingos and the tortoises.

“State-of-the-art” exhibits like this one help push the zoo’s conservation efforts forward, bringing in more guests to the zoo and more residents to the community, Tetzloff said.

“We talk a lot about sustainability at the zoo and I talk about how I want to make sure that my great-grandkids can see these animals in zoos in the future, whether they’re used for insurance populations or just engagement and education or sometimes fun,” he said.

Once she’s done with quarantine, 6-year-old Miwaa will join Chumu in the exhibit as a breeding pair. A pair of red-flanked duikers, which are small antelopes native to areas of West Africa that overlap with DeBrazza’s monkeys, will be housed in the new enclosure, too.

The female duiker has already arrived, but she is still getting comfortable in the facilities and was not on display Friday morning. The male duiker is expected to arrive later this year.

The duikers and monkeys are in part suited to live together because of their common habitat.

“And for us, when you build a monkey exhibit, you see the height that we have. We have the ability to have an animal on the ground, so it doubles our space and now we can show you two animals rather than just showing you one animal,” Tetzloff said.

Next spring, all four animals will be ready to “show you guys what their natural behavior is,” Tetzloff said. “And the goal is to have babies out of both species; again, that’s sustainability.”

The zoo superintendent noted their mission focuses on conservation, education and fun.

“The fun part is easy, just sit here and watch and be entertained by him, but the goal is to be engaged and want to save these guys,” he said. “There’s lots of things people can do to conserve wild spaces anywhere in the world. Depending on what you’re buying, how you live your life, you can help these guys in the wild — simple things like that.”

Edwards said she got a preview of Chumu on display, and seeing him up close and being part of the efforts to bring him here was ‘very fulfilling.”

“Anything to benefit the zoo, it’s such a blessing to have this zoo. ... It’s just a wonderful asset," she said. And as for the monkeys, "I think the kids will enjoy it, the adults will enjoy it and it’s just another step in enlarging and enhancing the zoo."

Three other projects are also in the works at the Miller Park Zoo as part of the park's master plan. A new outdoor theater, an events pavilion, an area dedicated to South American animals and other new animal exhibits are on the way, Tetzloff said.

