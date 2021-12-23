Watch now: Midwest Food Bank volunteers crucial well beyond the holidays

NORMAL — Christmastime is all about caring.

One way of showing others that you care is by volunteering at your local food bank.

Greg DeBo of Normal began volunteering at Midwest Food Bank about a year ago when he retired from IT work at State Farm.

DeBo, 57, said he gets “awesome exercise” helping out at the food bank, adding that he feels better going home after work now.

“I leave here and I feel better physically, and I feel so much better mentally,” he said.

Debo said when he was at State Farm: “I was sitting at a desk most of the day, having back pains, and eating chocolate.

“It was very stressful — and when you come here, there’s no stress. You’re helping people, and it just makes you feel good.”

He also said he doesn’t have back pain anymore.

Caleb Augspurger is another food bank volunteer with a connection to State Farm. He currently is employed by the insurance company as a life actuary.

Augspurger noted that the company has a community service and education support day, which is why he was at the food bank on Friday, Dec. 10.

He said he started volunteering there with his family about 15 years ago, and he has fun doing it.

“You always leave here more happy than when you came here,” Augspurger said.

DeBo said the mission of the food bank in his mind is great.

“We have groups from Chicago and from Southern Illinois — we’re helping the entire state by distributing this food,” he said.

He understands they give out about 1 million pounds of food across a distribution. And, he’s heard that demand for food assistance is starting to rise because supplemental nutrition programs have ended.

The work involves lots of lifting, DeBo said, by loading trucks and vans brought by different agencies. In their downtime, volunteers talk to other people at the food bank about what they’re doing and where their agencies need more help.

He added the Midwest Food Bank delivers supplies to disaster zones in other parts of the nation — sometimes when no other semi-truck hauling aid can make it.

“Everybody is thankful when a Midwest Food Bank truck shows up because it’s full of stuff they need,” he said.

Plenty of groups from State Farm, Country Financial and Illinois State University help out for a half-day at the food bank, DeBo said, before having lunch together.

“It’s exciting to see the people coming here to give back,” he said.

The food bank sees a lot people interested in helping out around the holiday season, said food bank director Tara Ingham.

“We’re so blessed to have so many people in the community who want to be a part of volunteer efforts and food efforts,” she said.

However, when January and February come around, Ingham said, many of their regular helpers head out of state, going to warmer climates like Florida or Arizona.

But the food bank still needs to keep operations running.

Ingham said she understands — and she’d love to do the same. However, they’re always looking for help with food distribution in those months.

“Our daytime food distribution is really where we have the biggest need,” Ingham said. “So as long as you can lift some boxes, help us either load them on carts or load them into trucks, we always have a need for folks who can do that."

While distribution day involves more physically-intensive work, the director added they have service projects for ages 5 and up, including tasks of many ability levels.

Ingham noted giving back can be therapeutic for people. She added a lot of people suffer from seasonal depression.

“That is very common for a lot of us here in America today,” she said. “Volunteering actually helps to combat that.

“You walk away with a sense of being able to help other people, to have done good, to have made an impact.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.