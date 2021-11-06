Watch now: Meteorologist says heavy rains becoming more common

Data available from NWS shows 10 inches of rainfall were recorded over five hours in parts near or southeast of Gibson City. That followed 1/2 to 1 inch of precipitation that fell overnight, raising that date's total rainfall figure to 5 to 13 inches for much of southwestern Ford County, NWS said.

Matt Holiner, Lee Enterprises chief meteorologist for the Midwest, said these rainfall amounts are what's typically seen in the Southeast with a land-falling tropical system.

But what happened in Ford County wasn't a tropical system, he continued. There was a high amount of humidity in the atmosphere, Holiner said, though that's not necessarily a bad thing.

"The trigger here was a very slow-moving cold front that actually became stationary, and that was the lift that was needed to create those showers and thunderstorms," he said, adding those storms stayed relatively in the same place.

"It just kept raining and kept raining because they had all this moisture," he said.

In the past, he said the humidity wasn't high enough to keep fueling the storms for as long.

"Now there's more humidity in the atmosphere, which a big reason why is because the atmosphere is getting warmer," Holiner said. "A warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor."

He added more evaporation occurs with warmer temperatures.

Holiner said these kinds of storms are rarer for Illinois than in other places, but "it's becoming more common." Heavy-rain events are becoming more frequent and more intense nationwide, he said.

The Northwest is seeing the greatest increase in heavy rain events, he said, and the Midwest is second to that region.

Holiner said in Champaign, where the nearest historical climate records are maintained, there were a little over eight wet days per year in 1950, meaning at least an inch of rain fell on those dates.

Now, that's climbed to a little over 10 days per year, Holiner said. He added when looking at the rainfall amounts on the wettest day per year, that figure has increased form 2.5 to 2.8 inches of rain since 1950.

Holiner it's not a huge increase, but the jump is still there.

"There's certainly a trend not just in the Midwest, but even if you look just in Central Illinois, that trend is there," he said.

The meteorologist added that research slows that systems are slowing down because of the additional water vapor in the atmosphere.

"These cold fronts, for example, that used to just come sweeping in and sweeping out — they still do — but now you're seeing that in general, we get more of these stationary fronts that are very-slow moving and stall out," he said.

That's somewhat due to the warming of the atmosphere, he said, adding there's so much heat near the equator, but there's not as much cold air north. That means there's not as much energy for these cold fronts to surge through.

"It seems like almost there's a slowing in the atmosphere," he said, "the jet stream just not having as much energy as it used to."

Holiner said that contributes to heavy rain events becoming more likely, because they need to have the lift from cold fronts, along with the moisture.

"Now, that lift is staying in place for a longer amount of time," he said, "we're getting more of these stalled-out fronts."

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.