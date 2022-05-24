Watch now: Meet the man who may be Gamma Phi Circus' biggest fan

NORMAL — Russ Hany spent 14 years as a student and faculty member at Illinois State University not for the multiple degrees he received, but rather to be part of the Gamma Phi Circus.

"That was really why I stayed, because I liked everything about it," said Hany, now an IT analyst at State Farm. "I liked the people. I liked working with it and building things up."

Founded in 1929, the university's Gamma Phi Circus performs under Redbird Arena, a tent built of fiberglass panels that hovers roughly 100 feet high. The unique performance troupe seeks to support acrobatic and circus arts in higher education.

Hany has self-published two books about Gamma Phi: "A Circus in the Paper" in 2020, which is a collection of articles from ISU newspaper The Vidette, and "90 Years of Circus Art and People" in February this year. Both are available on Amazon. Hany has also been the unofficial record keeper of Gamma Phi Circus for decades, but said he has never accepted money for his work.

Jerry Polacek, Gamma Phi director from 1970 to 2004, said that Hany's love for Gamma Phi has been his greatest contribution to the circus. "I'd say his contribution, him as a performer — very good, juggling in particular," Polacek said. "But him as a persistent, consistent person, he loves Gamma Phi and will do almost anything to put video and pictures together. He's amazing that way."

Since 1985, Hany said, he has been filming Gamma Phi shows and acts that he was not actively participating in. "Once I was out of the shows," he said, "I would go back every year and film every show. This year was the first I didn't film."

Polacek said, "Russ has always been very outgoing that way, very sociable."

When Hany received his bachelor's degree in economics in December 1990 after eight and a half years as an undergraduate, he decided to attend the graduation ceremony the next spring in a unique way.

"I wasn’t too nervous about dressing up like a clown," Hany said, "because I already had my degree. It was already framed on the wall. They couldn’t take it away," he said, chuckling.

Polacek said that Hany had not told anyone that he planned to dress up. "He kind of walks to the tune of his own drummer," Polacek said.

Hany said his own parents did not know about the stunt. "They’re in the arena and they see some clown coming in," Hany said, "and there’s 3,000 people graduating. They’re like, 'He wouldn’t. No, he wouldn’t.' Then they saw the 8½ on the hat," he laughed. "They were just not happy."

Shortly after he sat down, he said, a note was passed to him from his parents. It read, "Russ, we're leaving."

Performing in the blood

You could say that Hany's life began with the circus. "My parents met at Gamma Phi in 1950," Hany said. His father, Darwin, was a gymnast, while his mother, Imogene, performed the trapeze.

Hany is the fourth of four children, and the family regularly attended Gamma Phi circus growing up. He may have started attending shows as early as 1967, when he was just 2, he said.

Despite the family history, Hany said his parents did not teach their kids how to be circus performers. "It's kind of hard to teach your kid trapeze if you don't have a trapeze," he said.

Instead, he said that his older siblings taught him some tricks.

"My sister taught me how to ride a unicycle," Hany said. "She bought one at a garage sale somewhere. And I learned before my feet could actually push the pedals all the way around." Hany's brother taught him how to juggle.

Even though Hany already knew how to unicycle and juggle by 1983, his first year at ISU, he said that he was too nervous to join.

"I was going to join the first year because of course I knew all about it," Hany said. "My parents met there. But I chickened out at the front door."

Hany joined the following year, "and then I got hooked," he said.

Polacek said that the circus was a positive influence for a young Hany. "I think that the circus really helped him as a person, too," Polacek said, "because it's such a supportive group." Polacek said that Hany "found his niche and really flourished."

However, Hany said that, because he spent so much energy in Gamma Phi, his grades began to suffer. With the prospect of having to drop out, Hany said that he had to think outside the box. "I thought well, faculty and staff can be in Gamma Phi. So I got a full-time job at ISU."

Polacek said that Gamma Phi allows anyone at ISU to join. "We are open to the faculty and staff and students. It's not super common, but we've had many over the decades," he said.

For the better part of the next decade, Hany worked full-time at ISU and performed in the circus. In the summers, Hany said he would take trips to the East Coast to teach kids circus acts.

"There was a thing called Circus of the Kids where we put up a flying trapeze, and we put up a biweekly circus for all the kids," Hany said. "I taught juggling, fire eating, flying trapeze, trick bike (and) roller skating."

For fire eating, he said, there really is no secret. "You're pretty much just extinguishing the oxygen (with) your mouth. You're putting real fire in and just taking the oxygen away from it," Hany said.

"There are challenges to fire-eating, like, if you have a mustache," he said. At one Christmas show, he burned his facial hair while performing.

The assistant director, acting as emcee, announced to the crowd that "'yes folks, Russ just burned his mustache off,'" Hany recalled. "You could smell the burnt hair for the next week."

One year, Rob Miller traveled with Hany to perform with Circus of the Kids. Miller would return to ISU and, with the help of physical education teacher Thomas Romance, found Jr. Gamma Phi Circus at Metcalf Elementary school in 1986.

Hany said that Romance later pledged for Gamma Phi Circus in 1989, after he had founded Jr. Gamma Phi.

Performance memories

In his 14 years with the circus, Hany was able to compete on the international stage as well. "I competed in the International Circus Festival in Sarasota for four years," he said.

"We're competing against Ringling Brothers, the Russian circuses, Cirque du Soleil," Hany said.

"(A Russian team) had this jump rope act where they just had jump ropes going around the whole groups of them. So there were two-highs and three-highs (people standing on others' shoulders)," Hany explained. "The two-highs are jumping it and the three-highs are jumping it, and there's just people all over. We watched that and went, 'Well we didn't win this year.'"

Hany also spent some time on WGN in "The Bozo Show," and there is one act that stands out to him above the others.

"When 'Bozo' ended, I called them up and I said 'Do you have the one act where I almost broke Bozo’s teeth?'" Hany said. The executives at WGN knew exactly what Hany was referencing, but could not find their copy of the tape. So Hany offered to send WGN his only VHS copy with the promise that they would send it back to him undamaged.

The trick in question was knocking something out a volunteer’s mouth, usually a cigarette, with a bowling pin. But there was a problem. Hany said the producers told him: "'You’re not putting anything in Bozo’s mouth that looks like he’s smoking.'"

After deciding to substitute a carrot for the cigarette, Hany said "we just figured that they’d put the tapered end (of the carrot) in his mouth." Instead, Hany said, they put the comically large end of the carrot in the clown’s mouth. During the course of the act, Bozo’s teeth sunk further into the vegetable, Hany said, "so he’s got a solid lock on that, and I didn’t know it." Instead of lightly knocking the carrot out of Bozo’s mouth, the carrot cracked and the clown fell on his back.

"Someone grabbed the carrot and we had it at home. And you could see his teeth print in there and where the carrot cracked when I hit it," Hany said. "It’s on YouTube, I think."

The next time that Hany was on Bozo’s show, he asked the clown if he remembered Hany’s last performance. Bozo joked, "'I had to get all these teeth replaced,'" Hany said.

Hany is retiring soon, from his job at State Farm and as pro-bono record keeper for Gamma Phi. "I don't know, I think I might be at my peak. I handed a lot of the history back to the current director, Marcus (Alouan)," he said. "I'm kind of thinking, that might be it."

Polacek said that Hany will not be idle long.

"He'll find something," Polacek said. "He'll find some way to connect that with Gamma Phi Circus."

