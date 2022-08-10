 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: McLean County WWII Memorial gets upgrade

McLean County Museum of History Director Norris Porter talks about the installation of new bronze plaques on the World War II memorial and the possibility of other memorials being renovated.

BLOOMINGTON — Efforts underway at the McLean County Museum of History aim to preserve the legacy of the county's fallen sons killed in World War II. 

Workers from Pontiac Granite on Wednesday installed bronze tablets at the World War II Memorial on the museum's east side. The tablets feature raised lettering bearing the names of the 336 fallen military personnel whose names were previously etched in granite and accented with white paint. 

081122-blm-loc-museum1

Pontiac Granite setting specialist Joe White drills holes in the World War II memorial to fit the new bronze plaques outside of the McLean County Museum of History on Wednesday in downtown Bloomington. 

"You can see the difference compared to the faded lettering because the weather just eats the paint out, so when people look at this they can’t even read some of the names," said Norris Porter, the museum's director of development. "That’s part of what our mission is, to preserve, educate and collaborate and share the diverse stories of the people in McLean County."

Porter said the museum will include a message alongside the plaques to discourage residents from sitting on veterans' names. 

The memorial's origins date to October 1948, when the the Pearl Harbor Chapter of the American War Mothers dedicated a World War II memorial fountain at what was then the east side of the courthouse. 

081122-blm-loc-museum2

Pontiac Granite owner Mark Ifft, rear, and setting specialist Joe White place a new bronze plaque on top of the old World War II memorial outside the McLean County Museum of History. 

In 1994, veterans’ organizations, businesses, tradespeople and laborers, unions, civic groups and local government leaders began working together on a new memorial to surround the original. Funded by monetary donations and thousands of hours of donated labor, that memorial was dedicated on Nov. 8, 1997. 

Last year, a couple from out of state visited the museum and were saddened to see the names faded, Porter said. They ultimately committed to funding roughly $80,000 to cover the cost of the bronze tablets enhancing the memorial. 

Additionally, the donors, who have not been publicly identified, have pledged to match up to $25,000 in donations from the public to be used in refurbishing other McLean County historical markers, Porter said. 

081122-blm-loc-museum3

Pontiac Granite owner Mark Ifft, right, and setting specialist Joe White review the placement of the new bronze plaque on top of the old World War II memorial outside the McLean County Museum of History. 

The donors' connection to McLean County is through the museum's former executive director, Barbara Dunbar, Porter said. Dunbar, who died in 1995 at the age of 64, served the museum from 1975 to 1987. She is credited with transforming the McLean County Historical Society into a professional, accredited institution, and was the museum's first modern-day executive director. 

A plaque honoring her legacy will be added to the museum's interior, near the room housing the textile collection, which is already named in her honor. 

The museum plans to rededicate the memorial on Nov. 5. 

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

