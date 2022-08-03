Watch now: McLean County Fair kicks off with rain, thunder

BLOOMINGTON — The
McLean County Fair opened to waves of attendees Wednesday before a brief downpour of rain called for quick thinking and impromptu shelter. McLean County Emergency Management Agency Director Cathy Beck said that no injuries and "not as much damage" was reported as expected but there were plenty of tents lost due to the high winds.
National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Wednesday evening and a flood watch until Thursday morning for much of Central Illinois.
"A couple rounds of thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight will produce rainfall amounts of one to three inches on saturated soils," meteorologists reported. "A few locations that see repeated rounds of thunderstorms may see rainfall amounts of three to six inches."
According to the weather service, excessive rain may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Counties included in the flood watch include Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, McLean, Moultrie, Piatt and Shelby.
Jeremiah Cox, a support staff member for the fair, said he was at the front entrance when the storm hit and saw multiple tents, trash cans and even a metal chain link fence get blown over as he and others hid inside the ticket booth.
“No one was hurt and we all just waited in this little area until the storm passed,” Cox said. “The last time it rained it wasn’t this bad.”
Other workers could be seen picking up poles, rearranging tents and even pouring out residual water from rides like the bumper cars and Zero Gravity.
Nathan Ramler, who was out at the fair with his son Josiah, said he was expecting the inclement weather but not quite that extreme.
Deb Phares said she knew there would be a storm rolling through but did not notice anything until her son Owen was on the OMG 360 ride when the lighting started.
“I was really impressed,” Phares said. “They shut the rides down, got people off and most of us went into the building where McLean County Beef Producers were serving food and had lunch.”
Although they only attend one day each year, Phares said they would make the most of their day and go on as many rides before it rains again.
"Fortunately it didn’t rain very much here," said Carl Neubauer, secretary and treasurer at the McLean County Beef Producers. “It cleared us off for 15 to 20 minutes. Hopefully we can have a nice evening.”
Fair organizers also announced that the Big Smokers Tractor Pull & Local Pickup Truck Pull-Offs has been canceled. Carnival rides and concessions are still open.
Lee Enterprise reporters' Brendan Denison, Donnette Beckett, D. Jack Alkire and Olivia Jacobs contributed to this article. IF YOU GO
What: McLean County Fair
When: Wednesday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 7
Where: 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington
Gate admission: Wednesday-Saturday: Free for kids 5 and under, $5 for kids ages 6-12, $8 for ages 13 and up. On Sunday: Free for kids 5 and under, $2 for kids ages 6-12, $4 for ages 13 and up. Dollar discount for tickets purchased online. Parking is free.
Grandstand lineup (tickets required): 7 p.m. Friday, Ya Bud Country Music Night with Craig Campbell and Jordan Davis; 7 p.m. Saturday, demolition derby. More info and tickets: www.mcleancountyfair.org or 309-663-6497
Photos: Preserving agriculture at the McLean County Fair for our children
080721-blm-loc-4fair
Annabelle Sutter, 9, Danvers, was disturbed from her art project by her Jersey cow "Ronette" as they kept each other company at the McLean County Fair on Friday. Sutter brought home a ribbon for reserve grand champion. She is a member of the Hudson Ag 4-H Club.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080721-blm-loc-3fair
Eloise Bosquet, 9, Bloomington, milks a mechanical cow in the Food & Farm Fun Zone at the 2021 McLean County Fair.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080721-blm-loc-5fair
Madison Kraft, 18, of the Towanda and Bridle Path 4-H Clubs, prepares her goat for competition at the McLean County Fair on Friday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080721-blm-loc-6fair
Chad Lawyer of Carlock helped out Madison Kraft of Towanda as he vacuumed her goat before going onto competition at the McLean County Fair, Friday, August 6, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080721-blm-loc-7fair
Actor Allan Adcock pushed swords through a box holding Mary Macaroni during one of the midway performances at the McLean County Fair, August 6, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080721-blm-loc-8fair
Eloise Bosquet, 9, Bloomington, pets a baby chick in the Food & Farm Fun Zone at the McLean County Fair on Friday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080721-blm-loc-1fair
Morgan Mouser, 16, Downs, keeps track of her chicks as she tends a chick petting zoo during the Food & Farm Fun Zone at the McLean County Fair on Friday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080721-blm-loc-2fair
Mary Macaroni, also know as Karen Burris of Chicago, pops out of a "sword in the box" magic trick to the amazement of children at the McLean County Fair, Friday, August 6, 2021. Burrs' partner, Allan Adcock, right, impaled the box with swords without injuring the star of the midway show.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080621-blm-loc-1fair
Gailen Smiley of Normal, left, takes a photo of his grandson, Abel, 3, while touring the antique tractor tent at the McLean County Fair, Thursday. The 22 tractors on display come from across McLean County and represent agricultural technology from 1935 to 1971.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080621-blm-loc-2fair
They still make corndogs at the 2021 McLean County Fair as Marlon Diaz, 6, Bloomington, treats himself to one for lunch.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080621-blm-loc-3fair
Customers line up to buy lunch at food vendors' booths at the 2021 McLean County Fair.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080521-blm-loc-7fair
Greg Watkin, left, and Marlin Hendren, volunteers with the Gridley Golden Banners, moved around fans to cool off poultry cages at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080521-blm-loc-8fair
Cody Lyon, who is studying agriculture at Heartland Community College, tried to size up the root systems on the winners of the hybrid field corn that was was on display at the 2021 McLean County Fair.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080421-blm-loc-2fair
Paula Sandage of Arrowsmith admires art displayed during the 4-H competition.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080521-blm-loc-3fair
FFA superintendent Diane Weer; Brittnay Haag, horticulture educator with University of Illinois Extension; and 4-H judge Diane Cook examine some of the entries in the flower arranging competition.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080521-blm-loc-4fair
Channing Durbin, 11, cleaned up his poultry cages as he showed ducks and chickens at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080521-blm-loc-5fair
Landon Baker holds his Rhode Island Red rooster, "Dusty," as his sister, Jayden, cleans his feet before poultry judging at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday. 4-H exhibitors brought their entries to the fairgrounds for judging beginning Monday to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080521-blm-loc-6fair
A colorful tropical bird painted by Abigail Wilson of the Olympia Pacesetters was recognized during the art exhibition at the McLean County Fair on Wednesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
080521-blm-loc-1fair
Landon Baker removes his Rhode Island Red rooster, Dusty, from his cage before the poultry judging on Wednesday at the McLean county Fair. Some 4-H exhibitors brought their entries to the west Bloomington fairgrounds for judging beginning Monday to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. Most of the animal exhibits arrived Wednesday, the day the fair officially opened. The fair runs through Sunday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
IT'S COUNTY FAIR TIME
Isabella Crego of the Flanagan-Cornell FFA turns a fast corner during the pole bending competition at the McLean County Fair on on Tuesday. Horsemanship competition runs through Saturday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
MCLEAN COUNTY FAIR PREP CONTINUES
McLean County Fair exhibitor Travis Rhode, 12, of Carlock, a member of the Hudson Ag 4-H club, sets up fans for his pigs at the fairgrounds on Monday. The fair opens Wednesday and runs until Sunday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
