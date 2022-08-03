Watch now: McLean County Fair kicks off with rain, thunder

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Fair opened to waves of attendees Wednesday before a brief downpour of rain called for quick thinking and impromptu shelter.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency Director Cathy Beck said that no injuries and "not as much damage" was reported as expected but there were plenty of tents lost due to the high winds.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Wednesday evening and a flood watch until Thursday morning for much of Central Illinois.

"A couple rounds of thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight will produce rainfall amounts of one to three inches on saturated soils," meteorologists reported. "A few locations that see repeated rounds of thunderstorms may see rainfall amounts of three to six inches."

According to the weather service, excessive rain may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Counties included in the flood watch include Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, McLean, Moultrie, Piatt and Shelby.

Jeremiah Cox, a support staff member for the fair, said he was at the front entrance when the storm hit and saw multiple tents, trash cans and even a metal chain link fence get blown over as he and others hid inside the ticket booth.

“No one was hurt and we all just waited in this little area until the storm passed,” Cox said. “The last time it rained it wasn’t this bad.”

Other workers could be seen picking up poles, rearranging tents and even pouring out residual water from rides like the bumper cars and Zero Gravity.

Nathan Ramler, who was out at the fair with his son Josiah, said he was expecting the inclement weather but not quite that extreme.

Deb Phares said she knew there would be a storm rolling through but did not notice anything until her son Owen was on the OMG 360 ride when the lighting started.

“I was really impressed,” Phares said. “They shut the rides down, got people off and most of us went into the building where McLean County Beef Producers were serving food and had lunch.”

Although they only attend one day each year, Phares said they would make the most of their day and go on as many rides before it rains again.

"Fortunately it didn’t rain very much here," said Carl Neubauer, secretary and treasurer at the McLean County Beef Producers. “It cleared us off for 15 to 20 minutes. Hopefully we can have a nice evening.”

Fair organizers also announced that the Big Smokers Tractor Pull & Local Pickup Truck Pull-Offs has been canceled. Carnival rides and concessions are still open.

Lee Enterprise reporters' Brendan Denison, Donnette Beckett, D. Jack Alkire and Olivia Jacobs contributed to this article.

IF YOU GO What: McLean County Fair When: Wednesday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 7 Where: 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington Gate admission: Wednesday-Saturday: Free for kids 5 and under, $5 for kids ages 6-12, $8 for ages 13 and up. On Sunday: Free for kids 5 and under, $2 for kids ages 6-12, $4 for ages 13 and up. Dollar discount for tickets purchased online. Parking is free. Grandstand lineup (tickets required): 7 p.m. Friday, Ya Bud Country Music Night with Craig Campbell and Jordan Davis; 7 p.m. Saturday, demolition derby. More info and tickets: www.mcleancountyfair.org or 309-663-6497