Watch now: Maguire's Bar & Grill celebrates 25 years this August

BLOOMINGTON — Maguire's Bar & Grill, 220 N. Center St. in downtown Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Owner Mike Hill maintains a tavern atmosphere and hearty menu at the bar, a location that once housed JC Penney's, as well as a beauty school. It opened as Maguire's on Aug. 29, 1997.

"In 25 years, I haven't regretted coming to work every day," said Hill, who moved to Bloomington in 1984. "I see a lot of new people and I naturally have an outgoing personality and I like interacting with people."

Consistency is a key ingredient. For instance, the shepherd's pie has followed the same recipe since the beginning, and it is offered as a special every Thursday. Other popular menu items include wings, burgers, and specials that include open-face roast beef with mashed potatoes and country fried chicken with corn and gravy.

For atmosphere, Maguire's offers darts, TVs, video gambling, a jukebox, an outdoor beer garden and trivia throughout the week. Hill added that they used to have pub crawls and more live music before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full-service bar also offers weekly drink specials, including $2.50 domestic bottles on Tuesdays; $3.25 22-ounce domestic drafts on Thursdays; $4.50 coronas on Fridays; $14 domestic buckets on Saturdays; and everything is $1 off on Sundays. They offer a few craft beers as well.

St. Patrick's Day is the bar's busiest day of the year. Patrons can enjoy green beer, corned beef and cabbage, as well as an Irish band.

"I've just been a people person my whole life and had a labor-intensive job and knew I didn't want to do that forever," said Hill, who worked as a truck driver for Budweiser for 18 years. "There's a lot of good people in Bloomington-Normal and the small surrounding towns; people are pretty supportive of us."

"Maguire's is unique because it's run like a tavern, a bar, instead of a business, which are becoming few and far between. I didn't want a nightclub or bistro; they're hard to keep," Hill said. "People don't come to downtown Bloomington just to get carryout. I'm not a franchise or chain person; I will choose a tavern over a place like Buffalo Wild Wings every time."

Maguire's Bar & Grill is open 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. It offers indoor and outdoor dining, and takeout services.