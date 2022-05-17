Watch now: Leah Marlene wows hometown crowd in Normal

This is a developing story that will be updated.

NORMAL — Thousands of people turned out Tuesday in uptown Normal to catch a glimpse of "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene as she returned to her hometown for a parade and concert.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter performed four songs: "Wisher to the Well," a single that she has performed twice on the show; "Make You Feel My Love," a Bob Dylan song she performed on the show April 25; "Happy Together" by The Turtles, which she performed April 24; and "Flowers," a new single that was released Friday.

The hometown visit is a tradition for "Idol" finalists. Footage will be shown during the finale episode Sunday, when Marlene competes against Noah Thompson and HunterGirl for the top spot.

Before she performed "Flowers," Marlene shared a message about its meaning with the crowd:

"The two years leading up to this show were the two worst years of my entire life, and holy moly, if you told me a year ago that I'd be looking out at a sea of thousands of people right now, as a finalist on 'American Idol' — I would have never, in a trillion, billion, kajillion years, believed you."

She said she wrote "Flowers" in December, right after she learned that she would be advancing as one of the top 24 competitors on the show.

"Before I auditioned for 'Idol,' I had just really sprung back to myself after those two years of really going through the ringer with mental health stuff," she said. "I was just coming back to Leah, just coming back to being a healthy, functioning human. And then this 'Idol' thing came along.

"It was the last thing I ever thought I was going to do, but I had this weird gut instinct to follow through with it, so I did, thank God," she said, as the crowd cheered in support.

"The whole time, it was just like, 'OK, well, I don't think anything is going to come out of this, but for some reason I feel like I should give it a shot. So let's just have fun. Show up. Be yourself. Whatever.' And it has been the most beautiful experience of my entire life.

"... Me on this show has been me relearning who I am as a healthy human after those two years. It's so crazy to me that like, that coming out of those years, when I finally am able to experience the vibrance of life again, it's through this show, which is the biggest dream I could have ever chased, ever. I'm just constantly mind-blown that I'm here right now."

She said the song is about that journey, calling it a letter to her past self.

"She didn't even think there was a way out of that situation," she said, referring to herself. "I know there's lots of people here that probably feel that way right now, so this is for you."

Earlier in the night, Marlene traveled with her family in a yellow convertible through uptown, where an enthusiastic crowd — many wearing "Leah Marlene" shirts and holding homemade signs — watched as Normal Mayor Chris Koos declared May 17, 2022 to be Leah Marlene Day.

MORE COVERAGE:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.