Watch now: Labor Day parade marches through Bloomington

Laborers International of North America Local 352 prepare to march in the Labor Day Parade on Monday in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Chuck Carver, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said he was proud to march in the Labor Day parade as its parade marshal on Monday morning in downtown Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park on Monday for the Labor Day parade.
AFSCME Local 1110 represents workers in dining, building and grounds services at Illinois State University. In his role with the union, Carver recently led a successful contract renegotiation, avoiding a potential strike and securing higher wages and raises for workers in the union.
Carver said being named parade marshal "means that a lot of people recognized (our union). A lot of people recognized our hard work." He did say, however, "I feel like there was a lot of other people that deserved it more than me, but I'm happy. I'm honored."
Mathy said labor is a family tradition for him.
"My dad was a truck driver," he said. "My brothers are welders, my grandfather was a welder. I'm the first one who isn't a welder."
He continued, "The Labor Day parade is a good way to reflect a lot of the hardworking people that just get it done behind the scenes ... so it's just a nice way to say 'thank you' to them."
Among those marching in the parade were ISU President Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy, ISU's Big Red Marching Machine, the McLean County Fair royalty, the Mohammed Shriners Tin Lizzie Patrol, Rotary, McLean County Democrats, the YMCA and many more.
Trade and labor unions included Concrete Finishers Local 18, Laborers International of North America Local 352, Operating Engineers Local 649, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2442, Sheet Metal Workers Local 1, AFSCME Local 1110 and many others.
Latisha Brooks brought her children with her to the parade. She said it was important for people to get to the parade.
"It's a spiritual gathering to know your community," she said.
"COVID has shut a lot of people down and caused a lot of mental (instability)," she said. Brooks said the parade was "like a refresh for the year."
Sharon Chung, who is running against Scott Preston for a seat in the Illinois House's 91st District, marched with the McLean County Democrats.
"I'm kind of thankful that the weather is so nice," she said. "This is probably the coolest Labor Day parade that I've actually ever marched in."
Chung said Labor Day is an important marker on the political calendar. "It sort of kicks off the official election season here," she said. "(I'm) excited for what the next two months will bring."
Chuck Carver, president of AFSCME Local 1110, Renee Nestler of AFSCME Council 31 and Sharon Chung with the McLean County Democrats spoke together before the start of the Labor Day parade on Monday in downtown Bloomington.
