Watch now: Labor Day parade marches through Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Hundreds lined the streets from downtown Bloomington to Miller Park for the Labor Day parade on Monday morning, despite overcast skies.

Chuck Carver, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1110, was the parade marshal. He said, if it did rain, "Walk through it."

"Every one of these people is going to be out here supporting us, so we're going to be out supporting them," he said.

Jamie Mathy carried one of 50 American flags in the parade as part of the Bloomington-Normal Sunrise Rotary Club.

"I have carried the flag for every Labor Day and every Memorial Day since I joined Rotary in 2007," Mathy said.

He said the parade was "another way of giving thanks for the people who have put so much time and energy into building this country."

AFSCME Local 1110 represents workers in dining, building and grounds services at Illinois State University. In his role with the union, Carver recently led a successful contract renegotiation, avoiding a potential strike and securing higher wages and raises for workers in the union.

Carver said being named parade marshal "means that a lot of people recognized (our union). A lot of people recognized our hard work." He did say, however, "I feel like there was a lot of other people that deserved it more than me, but I'm happy. I'm honored."

Mathy said labor is a family tradition for him.

"My dad was a truck driver," he said. "My brothers are welders, my grandfather was a welder. I'm the first one who isn't a welder."

He continued, "The Labor Day parade is a good way to reflect a lot of the hardworking people that just get it done behind the scenes ... so it's just a nice way to say 'thank you' to them."

Among those marching in the parade were ISU President Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy, ISU's Big Red Marching Machine, the McLean County Fair royalty, the Mohammed Shriners Tin Lizzie Patrol, Rotary, McLean County Democrats, the YMCA and many more.

Trade and labor unions included Concrete Finishers Local 18, Laborers International of North America Local 352, Operating Engineers Local 649, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2442, Sheet Metal Workers Local 1, AFSCME Local 1110 and many others.

Latisha Brooks brought her children with her to the parade. She said it was important for people to get to the parade.

"It's a spiritual gathering to know your community," she said.

"COVID has shut a lot of people down and caused a lot of mental (instability)," she said. Brooks said the parade was "like a refresh for the year."

Sharon Chung, who is running against Scott Preston for a seat in the Illinois House's 91st District, marched with the McLean County Democrats.

"I'm kind of thankful that the weather is so nice," she said. "This is probably the coolest Labor Day parade that I've actually ever marched in."

Chung said Labor Day is an important marker on the political calendar. "It sort of kicks off the official election season here," she said. "(I'm) excited for what the next two months will bring."