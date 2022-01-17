Watch now: Jelani Day's mother honored by Rainbow PUSH Coalition during King celebration

CHICAGO — Nearly five months after her son went missing, Carmen Bolden Day was honored Monday by the Rainbow People United to Serve Humanity Coalition.

As part of the 32nd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, Bolden Day received the Profile in Courage Award during the coalition’s virtual presentation.

“My whole quest now is for accountability and to find the answers as to what happened to my son,” she said during the award presentation. “I thank Rev. Jackson and the PUSH Coalition for their assistance to bringing awareness to Jelani’s case and helping me in my quest to find answers. I’m just a mother that has always been active in all of my children’s lives, and now that my son is no longer physically here, I’m still going to be active in his life because I expected to have my son here with me.”

In a Facebook post, she wrote “I don't think I've done anything that's deemed me worthy of such an honor but I'm grateful that other's recognize my fight and this further solidifies that my quest for Justice is NOT in vain. … I would rather have my son than to receive any reward, meet any celebrity, or be in anyone's spotlight.”

In presenting her award, the Rev. William Hall, senior pastor of St. James Community Church, gave a brief call of remembrance to Emmett Till, a Black teenager who was lynched in 1955 Mississippi.

“Through the dehumanizing murder of this young boy, America had to own what it had been trying to hide,” he said. “A little over 60 years later, Jelani Day — young scholar, Illinois State University, who had a pathway to success, a heart to serve humanity and most of all a faith that was unshakable — was found dead, murdered. Investigation now open.”

“We want to celebrate his mother who for months cried for help, and now the push is on as we look for justice for Jelani Day. Mrs. Bolden Day, we honor you, we salute you for your courage, your virtue and most of all your heart for justice.”

Bolden Day said she hopes her pursuit of justice and answers will help other families, as well.

“I hope too that I can help other families and other mothers and fathers and siblings that are experiencing this disparity that I’ve received during this quest for finding out what happened to my son and that I can make changes so they don’t have to endure what I’ve had to endure,” she said.

