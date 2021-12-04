Watch now: Jaycees Christmas Parade spreads joy across Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL — Candy and Santa Claus really get kids jumping for the holidays.

The Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Christmas Parade spread jubilation across the Twin Cities on Saturday. It was the Jaycees' 91st year of organizing the event, which was attended by hundreds.

The parade stepped off at Kingsley Junior High School in Normal, heading south on Kingsley, Main and Center streets and ending in downtown Bloomington.

Greg Koos, former director of the McLean County History Museum led as grand marshal of the parade from the back of a Rivian pickup truck, and wished attendees a merry Christmas. He told The Pantagraph it was wonderful to see folks out on the streets.

"It's wonderful to make new friends," he added.

Jaycees Treasurer Andi Whalen said they had 31 groups originally enter into the parade, but a few had to back out because of exposures to COVID-19. One of those was a marching band.

Whalen said: "It was kind of a bummer not to have a marching band this year, but we're really hopeful to have more next year, and less COVID."

She also liked getting a new perspective of the parade this year from directing traffic, instead of walking with it.

A few of the participating groups included Growmark, which drove out with two large tractors, the Mohammed Shriners of Bloomington, and Keg Grove Brewing Company.

Jeff Kanuaf with Keg Grove said he likes joining the parade for the community involvement, and how "it kicks off the yuletide season."

Keg Grove's Jeff Morz said for him, it's about getting the community together. He added that once they were kids who wanted to catch candy and have fun. Now, as adults, they get to give that experience to the next generation.

One float donned wooden cut-outs of the Peanuts cartoon characters, complete with Snoopy.

A float run by Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church of Normal was set up with a nativity manger and several in costume. Whalen said they were "top of the line."

There were a number of first-time groups, including organizers of the Cogs and Corsets steampunk festival, which comes to downtown Bloomington in June. Co-founder Amy O'Neal said the crowds were very receptive to them, and it was amazing seeing the kids' reactions.

Cathy Satliff, another leader of Cogs and Corsets, said she modified a motorized kids princess carriage with a steampunk theme. She repainted it and added new metal siding to the cab.

"A lot of kids were saying, 'I want that for Christmas,'" Satliff said.

The group also learned that the carriage could only drive itself for two miles before they had to help push it. It's meant to carry only two children, but they found an adult who fit inside.

The Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly of the Illinois ALF-CIO was another group making their first appearance. Newly-elected president Adam Heenay said his group was itching to come to the parade, and they wanted to make sure people in the community know they're here for them.

Heenay said they want to wish a good holiday season to people of all of faiths and to those of no faith, no matter what holiday they celebrate.

And, of course, there was Santa Claus, riding on top of a Bloomington Fire Department ladder engine.

Results of the parade were announced on the steps of the McLean County Museum of History. Santa Claus deemed Cogs and Corsets as winners of the judge's pick. Mr. Claus also said Illinois National Bank was the most festive group, and Mid Central Community Action had the best theme.

Several people who spoke with The Pantagraph agreed that the parade helped bring out the Christmas spirit.

Trevin Nichols joined the parade with his wife, who works for INB, and their three kids: Addie, 4, Izzy, 2, and 6-month-old Evie.

"They learned how to whip candy pretty far," said his mom, Linda Nichols.

Three-year-old Quinn Ash, of Bloomington, loved all of the parade, and said their favorite candy was lollipops.

Six-year-old Caroline Atteberry excitedly shouted for candy several times. Her favorite is Kit Kat bars. Anne Atteberry said her family tries to go to the parade every year.

Normal's Sawyer Kiper, 7, said he liked seeing the "giant green tractor."

Shortly after the parade, Josephine Hicks, 4, told The Pantagraph that her favorite candy she found was Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. And seeing Santa Claus had her bouncing with excitement.

Shawn Scott was there with the Hicks family. He said tomorrow they're shopping for a fresh-cut Christmas tree.

An earlier online version of this story misidentified the grand marshal of the parade. This version has been corrected.

