Watch now: How Bloomington-Normal is preparing for major snow storm

NORMAL — Supplies were flying off the shelf as Bloomington-Normal residents prepare for a snow storm expected to sweep through Central Illinois.

With meteorologists calling for upwards of 17 inches of snow, local hardware stores are selling out of items such as snow blowers and shovels.

"With each forecast being revised closer to the day, people start thinking this is for real," Brian Aiello, store manager of Ace Hardware in Normal, told The Pantagraph on Tuesday afternoon. "The phone has been ringing nonstop."

Ace Hardware, 204 E. College Ave., started Sunday morning off with 150 snow shovels and around 16 snow blowers, but by Tuesday afternoon the store was completely sold out of both.

Aiello said it was the busiest the store had been before a winter storm since January 2019, but sales in terms of dollars and units have already far exceeded that event.

“It was kind of like a Christmas atmosphere with all the people and the phone ringing off the hook," Aiello said. "Everybody has been in a good mood, nobody has been crabby or upset. I think they expect people to be running short this time of year.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster declaration Tuesday afternoon ahead of the winter storm, which is expected to spit out 11 to 17 inches of snow in Bloomington-Normal, according to National Weather Service estimates.

The declaration activated around 130 members of Illinois National Guard to assist with providing resources to deal with the heavy snow, ice and blizzard conditions.

Pritzker also directed the Illinois Emergency Management Association to coordinate a statewide response, which will include deploying 1,800 Illinois Department of Transportation trucks and equipment and upping Illinois State Police patrol to assist stranded motorists.

Winter weather forecast

Rainfall began around 2 p.m. Tuesday and was expected to transition into a wintry mix and eventually snow between 9 p.m. and midnight, said Chuck Schaffer, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Snow will begin accumulating quickly after the rain ends, and by 6 a.m. Wednesday, McLean County is expected to have 3-6 inches of snow on the ground.

Accumulation will continue throughout Wednesday with a break in the snowfall possible in the afternoon before another round starting in the evening, Schaffer said.

“The snow on Thursday will become lighter through the day, tapering off into light snow or flurries in the afternoon hours,” he said, noting most snow accumulation will end Thursday morning.

With a Winter Storm Warning in effect Tuesday night and extending until 6 p.m. Thursday, emergency services are asking residents to prepare for the weather and avoid driving if possible.

In a Facebook post, the Randolph Township Fire Department in Heyworth asked residents in Heyworth and Randolph Township who own snowmobiles to contact the department if they are willing to help during an emergency when travel could be difficult.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency recommends having an emergency kit ready with batteries, flashlights, a radio, medications, pet supplies, portable charges, water, food, a charged cell phone and extra winter gear like coats, blankets, hats and mittens.

If travel is necessary, the EMA says to stock vehicles with a shovel, window scraper, cat litter or sand to help with traction and some to alert people if assistance is needed, like flares, flags or reflective warning triangles.

Bloomington and Normal will enforce parking bans starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Other communities, including LeRoy, may enforce parking bans at differing times through the duration of the storm.

In Normal, parking is not permitted on any streets until 5 p.m. Friday. Residents without their own parking can use the parking lots at the town’s parks.

Bloomington’s parking ban will be in effect on snow routes until further notice. Residents who do not live on snow routes also are encouraged to park off the street.

Snow removal crews across the county are prepared to head into the storm as accumulation begins, expecting the worst road conditions on country roads Thursday because of high winds.

“It’ll be getting windier as the storm goes along,” Schaffer said. On Wednesday, gusts will be 25-30 mph, increasing to about 35 mph Wednesday night. “Thursday will be the windiest with gusts around 40 mph.”

The wind will move in from the north, “creating more blowing and drifting hazards on east-west oriented roadways,” Schaffer said.

Drivers are asked to slow down, give plows and salt truck drivers space and avoid passing them.

Bloomington residents can follow snow removal progress online at cityblm.org/services/snow-removal-status-map.

Illinois drivers may also find updated road conditions at gettingaroundillinois.com/winterconditions.

Warming centers

Emergency services are advising people to find shelter and avoid exposure to the elements during the storm.

Several warming centers are available in McLean County on a temporary basis for those in need when temperatures are dangerously low.

They include the 24-hour TA Truck Stop in Bloomington, the Normal and Bloomington public libraries during open hours, Walmart on Market Street, Meijer on College Avenue and Uptown Station until the last train at 9 p.m.

Surrounding communities also have warming centers, often at firehouses and police departments. Metcom's non-emergency number — 309-888-5030 — can be used to connect with those who can assist with warming needs outside the Twin Cities.

Restocking supplies

Ace Hardware was potentially one of the last spots to pick up a shovel or snow blower other than a few other nooks and crannies around town, Aiello said. By the time some customers were entering the store they had already visited a few stops.

Tad McClellan of Normal was purchasing one of the last four shovels available at Ace before the store sold out. McClellan said he had already visited Menards and Home Depot before coming to Ace.

“They just didn’t have any," said McClellan. "There weren’t a bunch of people running around frantic or anything looking for them — there just isn't any there. You wouldn't tell that there is a storm coming I guess by going to the stores. People are just casually walking in and looking for them and leaving.”

Ace Hardware is also preparing to bring in a second truck of supplies early Wednesday morning. Though there won't be any additional snow blowers, Aiello said the store is restocking about 120 shovels as well as additional items needed for weather-proofing.

Trucks are expected to arrive around 10 a.m. Wednesday, but Aiello said people should call the store at 309-454-5413 prior to hitting the roads. The store is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen in terms of power outages, so we’re going to have some other supplies like flashlights and batteries and all the things that go with that,” said Aiello. "We will do everything we can to help them get what they need."

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

