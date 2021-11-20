Watch now: Honor Guard role 'paramount' for Bloomington-Normal veterans

BLOOMINGTON – At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of the year, members of the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard fired their 11th gunshot from an M1 rifle to honor the Armistice.

The Honor Guard’s Veterans Day ceremony held recently at the McLean County Museum of History came in between five funeral ceremonies for area veterans. So far this year, the Bloomington-Normal Honor Guard has presented military rites for at least 95 military funerals.

One of the recent funerals was for World War II veteran Francis A. Nolan, who flew as a tail gunner staff sergeant in B-25 and B-26 air planes over the Mediterranean Sea and other portions of Europe.

He needed to complete 25 missions to qualify to return home, but Nolan completed 66 missions, said Butch Ekstam, executive officer for the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard Post 635.

“He’s one of the special ones,” Ekstam said, adding that Nolan's funeral also featured a flyover by three piper cub planes.

“That was probably the par excellence of an event,” Ekstam added.

While the American Legion Honor Guard has many events throughout the year, military funerals are paramount, members agreed.

“There’s still times when you see a little grandson or granddaughter there, it’ll tug at your heartstrings just seeing them there and being kind of wide open-eyed at what’s going on,” said Chuck Downs, who has been with the local honor guard for about nine years.

The ceremony is a way to give a family closure, “get a good cry out,” and ensure the veteran will “never be forgotten,” Ekstam said.

Honor Guard members alternate through roles at funerals.

Sometimes Jill Henry, who has been in the Bloomington-Normal Honor Guard since 2017 and joined the American Legion several years prior, will shoot a rifle, hold the American flag or fold the flag to present to family members.

On Nov. 8, Henry helped fold the flag and then presented it to Jane Widmer, daughter of Korean War veteran Richard Brinson, during his funeral at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bloomington.

Henry most recently took a trip for the All-Women Veterans Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., which included trips to the Military Women’s Memorial, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the Vietnam Women’s Memorial.

She spent 20 years in the military from 1973 to 1993, mostly as a Lt. Col. Army nurse anesthetist. Her final years included deployment to Desert Storm and teaching at a military anesthesia school in El Paso, Texas.

Downs served for about five years on a diesel-electric submarine from 1967 through 1971 in Charleston, South Carolina, with frequent deployments to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

He worked as an engineman on the submarines, taking care of and monitoring all machinery.

Downs now mostly is in charge of cleaning and maintaining the weapons that the Honor Guard uses.

He said the Bloomington-Normal Honor Guard is “really growing” lately “because Butch is really proactive on a lot of things,” noting the recently-added flyovers at some ceremonies and always having enough members at each event, including bagpipers and buglers.

The Bloomington-Normal Honor Guard gathered in October for an honor guard dinner.

While some members see each other often at events throughout a year, the October dinner, which included spouses and family, was the group’s first banquet dinner in about three years.

“The biggest thing that we emphasize and continually do is thank the spouses, the people behind the scenes,” Ekstam said. “Just like during the wars – World War II, the ladies stayed here usually, took care of the babies and the families, the moms and dads … taking care of everything and worrying every day about if their person’s going to come home.”

