Watch now: Home Sweet Home Ministries opens new community center

BLOOMINGTON — With a snip of comically large scissors, Home Sweet Home Ministries officially opened its new community center Thursday afternoon.

The Junction, located just across the parking lot at 301 E. Oakland Ave. in Bloomington, is where “people and services will come together,” said Matt Burgess, CEO of Home Sweet Home.

The new community center offers meeting rooms, a classroom and a large gathering space, which Burgess called “a nimble platform” for the community to use.

“It’s a place where we want people from our community to feel welcome to just come and connect with each other,” he said. “So whether you’re just coming in to enjoy a cup of coffee here and sit around the table and chat, or coming in to receive some services that either we provide or a nonprofit partner will provide out of this space, we just want the whole community to feel welcome in this space.”

Living Stone Communities church is the first to partner with Home Sweet Home, utilizing the space to hold service on Sunday mornings, but other nonprofit partnerships are also in the works.

Samantha Williams, community outreach manager, said they’ve discussed connecting with Heartland Community College, as well as PATH Crisis Center, YWCA McLean County and its Labyrinth services, Career Link, Prairie State Legal Services and others.

“We’re hoping that everybody just finds some way to kind of station themselves here,” said Williams, who manages outreach for The Junction as well as the Bread for Life Food Co-op, which shares a building with the new center.

Among the goals of the new facility, The Junction will be able to offer continuing education classes, legal paperwork assistance, case management, life skills classes and more, according to a statement from Home Sweet Home.

Shelli Schwanke, member services manager for the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, said she was excited to celebrate the shelter’s newest initiative with community volunteers.

“This is a beautiful facility and I just love the way they want to utilize the partnerships and make the facility available to community partners, too,” she said.

The Junction has been in the works since the homeless shelter’s thrift store, which once stood in the same location, was closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burgess said in the planning stages, they reached out to the community members and organizations who might be able to use the space, asking how the shelter could help them reach the community.

“Throughout our entire history as an organization, we have been supported by the community and focus exclusively on serving the Bloomington-Normal community. This is just an extension of that,” he said. “This is core to who we are and fulfills a key part of our mission statement of building community here in Bloomington-Normal.”

