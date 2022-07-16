Watch now: Here's a look at the construction planned for Route 9 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Design work is continuing for extensive road improvements to Illinois Route 9 through Bloomington, including the potential addition of bike lanes.

The improvements will be made from the intersection of Market Street and Martin Luther King Drive east to the intersection of East Empire Street and Carnahan Drive.

Brian Hogan, a project support engineer with Illinois Department of Transportation District 5, said there is no set schedule for construction, but once a preliminary design study is complete, they will start to look at funding options. It is likely that the project will be split into several contracts and spread out over several years, with a tentative start date in 2024.

Although IDOT has not provided cost estimates on the project, Hogan said adding bike lanes will not have a significant impact on the total cost: The additional costs to add bike lanes should be limited to a small amount of curb and gutter replacements and additional signage and pavement markings.

If parking lanes along the state route become bike lanes, 80% of the initial resurfacing cost will be paid for by the state, with the city’s responsibility dropping from 100% to just 20%. The ongoing maintenance of bike lanes will belong to the state, Hogan said.

“It’s important for the public to see the projects, and sometimes we don’t see or notice everything,” Hogan said. “It’s nice to get a fresh set of eyes on stuff and get a different perspective on a project and how it affects them.”

IDOT invited area residents to Bloomington Junior High School on Wednesday to learn more about the anticipated work along Route 9.

Project displays were available for viewing and IDOT representatives were there to explain the project, answer questions and record comments offered by residents.

“When people talk about the poor conditions of roads in Bloomington, and I don’t necessarily think they’re any worse than anywhere else, but a good chunk of that are state roads, and it’s nice to see that there is a timeline,” said Bloomington Ward 8 Alderman Jeff Crabill. “I think that’s a key for the community to have nicer roads to drive over.”

What work will be done?

Overall the work will consist of milling and overlaying pavement, removing and replacing curbs and gutters that are in poor condition, upgrading sidewalk ramps to current ADA standards, modernizing traffic signal equipment, and adding pedestrian and bicycle accommodations where feasible, according to state documents.

Widening or narrowing of the current pavement is not anticipated, but there may be some widening done at intersections or other isolated locations.

“I know some business owners have concerns with access, but we won’t totally cut their access off at any one time,” Hogan said. “Our contractors work really well with local businesses to try to keep at least one entrance open so we can get traffic in and out of the residence.”

The first segment to see work will be West Market Street from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to North Hinshaw Avenue, where — for the most part — the roadway will stay the same, except for White Oak Road, which will be relocated to the east to allow room for railroad crossing gates across Route 9.

Current plans are asking for a median barrier to be installed on Route 9 to have some of the gate equipment built into it, but this will not allow motorists to make left turns onto or off of White Oak.

“If I’m behind the line that you’re supposed to stop at, trying to get out on to White Oak, I can’t see,” said Laura Taylor, 75. “All you see are all these signs and overgrown grass.”

Other changes to Route 9 include:

West Locust Street from Lee Street to Main Street will be returned to two-way traffic, allowing for state highway traffic to be taken off of Lee Street.

Westbound traffic on Empire Street will be directed by route signage to turn left at Center Street. Southbound traffic on Center Street will be directed to turn right at Locust Street to continue on Route 9.

Bike lanes will be added on Empire and Locust streets between Main Street and Towanda Avenue along the right hand side and in the direction of traffic. No parking will be allowed there, but it be allowed along the left hand side.

A new trail will be built along the north side of Empire Street from Towanda Avenue to Carnahan Drive.

A dual right turn lane will be built for northbound traffic on North Hershey Road at Empire Street.

Veterans Parkway plans yet to come

Hogan said there will be no improvements made yet at the intersection of Veterans Parkway, but the five intersections that run between Route 9 and Veterans will be included in a second project. A study has been conducted for this additional work, but there is no construction scheduled yet.

Based on the preliminary study from IDOT, the city will see approximately 12,850 feet of additional bike lanes and 7,540 feet of shared lanes as well as a loss of between 200 and 250 parking spaces associated with the bike lane expansion west of Towanda Avenue.

For the portion of road east of Towanda Avenue, a 10-foot-wide shared-use path was proposed along the north side of Empire Street from Towanda Avenue to Carnahan Drive, and will be located between Empire Street and Frontage Road.

Crabill said he shared concerns about the length of sidewalks on the west side that do not provide a way for pedestrians to safely cross Veterans Parkway. He also expressed concern about the addition of bike lanes without narrowing the streets they are on.

“When you look at strong towns, they talk a lot about road diets, and if you’ve got places where there’s a bike lane that’s in a 45 mph zone, that’s pretty dangerous,” Crabill said. “Even when it’s 30 mph like in downtown. If the lane hasn’t been lessened, people are still gonna want to drive 40 to 45 (mph), but if you narrow the lane down, people aren’t going to feel like they can drive as fast.”

Visit bit.ly/ILRoute9 to learn more about the project.