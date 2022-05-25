Watch now: Green Gables fans find burgers, community at Epiphany Farms benefit

BLOOMINGTON — For Smith Bachtold, the taste of that iconic Green Gables smash burger was all it took for him to call off work when he heard the news of the Hudson eatery coming back for one night.

“I would’ve brought my buddies with but they’re all working right now,” said Bachtold, of Fairbury. “Events like these are always great and it shows how small towns really come together to help each other out.”

As a way to help pay for staff wages and the rebuilding process, Epiphany Farms, 220 E. Front Street, hosted a Green Gables fundraiser dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event was organized by WJBC radio host Scott Miller, who had owner Amy Tague on-air after the May 9 fire that left the beloved restaurant in ruins. Afterward, he told Tague and his audience that he would do anything to help the restaurant rebuild.

“Green Gables is an icon,” Miller said. “We’ll never be able to replace what you would feel in that building but the taste may be able to be recreated.”

Having worked with Tague and co-owners of Epiphany Farms, Ken and Nanam Myszka and chef Stu Hummel, the dinner featured cooks from Green Gables working the grill and served $15 plates which included a classic burger, French fries and cheese balls.

Ken Myszka said they contacted their purveyor and coordinated with staff at the Green Gables to make sure that what they made with the burger was as close to the same recipe as it was before.

“We’re one family. We’re not competing, but we’re cooperating,” Myszka said. “I can never imagine what would happen if I lost my restaurant."

A portion of all sales throughout the restaurant that night will be donated to the Green Gables' owners to help pay staff and cover any other immediate expenses related to the fire.

During the fundraiser, a framed Green Gables print signed by the restaurant owners was being auctioned off, along with other pieces created and donated personally by Doug Johnson, executive director of the McLean County Arts Center.

“It’s amazing that businesses and people are willing to do this, and I know that if another business was in this kind of situation, we would have done the same thing, especially with how it’s making us feel,” Tague said. “My staff was just floored at the opportunity, and we haven’t all been together since the burn.”

Before the doors opened, Tague said there was already a line of people waiting outside and even more coming in to pick up their plates throughout the day.

Bartender Mike Schneider, who used to work Wednesday nights at the Green Gables, said he saw multiple regulars and even came across groups who used to gather for wine nights.

Although the grills at Epiphany Farms might be half the size, Schneider said both staffs were all working together to give customers that same Wednesday night feel they used to have near Lake Bloomington.

“It’s bittersweet,” Schneider said. “It’s good that we get to see each other but knowing that next Wednesday or Friday I won’t be working … we just need to take the time we got now and make sure everybody’s OK. That’s what is important.”

Annie Houston, of Normal, who came to Epiphany with her daughter Laurie Kunkel and her husband Charlie, said she remembers driving up to the Green Gables with her daughter in their matching Mazda MX-5 Miatas to get a burger and then race back home.

“There are so many people all over, not only out of the state but other countries that would come to it,” said Houston, who previously lived in Colorado for 27 years but would make trips up to Hudson anytime she came home. “I think this is fabulous, and I wasn’t going to miss it, so I called the kids and said we gotta go.”

In terms of the rebuilding process, Tague said she and her husband Kyle have been talking with the McLean County Department of Building and Zoning about where the new building can be built, and they have considered constructing in chunks or possibly having a food truck temporarily.

As for now, they have already received inquiries about other partnerships for the future with Destihl Brewery, Crafted Commons, and Lil Beaver Brewery, Tague said.

“My staff and family are so thankful,” she said. “We plan to be back, one way or another we will get there.”

