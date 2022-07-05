Watch now: Get your Chicago-style fix at Windy City Wieners

BLOOMINGTON — Windy City Wieners, 106 E. Beaufort St. in uptown Normal, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Windy City Wieners, which will celebrate its 13th anniversary on Aug. 7, is owned by Steve Marifjeren. He also owns the location at 116 W. Washington St. in Bloomington, which opened in 2014.

Originally from Oak Park, Marifjeren got into the restaurant business after working as a delivery driver while he attended the University of Illinois. He believed he could run a restaurant himself, so he decided to buy the uptown Normal restaurant space when it became available.

He also lived in an apartment upstairs, calling the business his "grad school."

"This is all I've ever done as an adult," Marifjeren said. "We have experience doing what we do; staff has been here forever and they're all local. We provide customer service you won't get at chains, we add that extra personal touch; we're a family restaurant; we provide extra service, remember customers, their names, orders, etc.

"We have really good food and we're not changing what we do. We have a high-quality product that is reasonably priced; we've had the same beer since the beginning."

The most popular menu items include hot dogs, French fries, Italian beef, gyros, burgers and polish sausage. The restaurant offers daily specials Monday through Sunday, as well as a daily $9.49 combo deal.

"Our environment is unique and we are open late," Marifjeren said. "You know what you're going to get food-wise, and know you're going to get great food and service."

The restaurant's most successful Tuesday in its history came May 17, when "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene brought filming of the show to her hometown. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter was honored by Normal Mayor Chris Koos during a short ceremony before she played a free concert to thousands.

"I thought it was awesome; it was super fun, I was frying that night and my family helped out," he said. "It was a super unique and very cool experience and I wish we could have that every week. It was super unexpected but it was a super great night and I loved it."

During the ceremony, Koos recalled the early days of Marlene's music career, when he spotted her playing a guitar outside Windy City Wieners and tipped her a dollar.

Indeed, that matches Marifjeren's recollection. "I actually do remember a young girl jamming on her guitar out front sometimes for a small crowd or for no one," he said.

Marifjeren would like to eventually open a third location on the city's east side and potentially even open a location in Peoria, Washington or Champaign.

"I love getting to see the smiles on people's faces when they take 15-20 minutes out of their day to enjoy a meal here," he said. "I love to see the output from my input; it keeps me going."

Whether they've spent $1 or $1,000 in his establishment, Marifjeren said he's grateful for his customers, as well as vendors and other restaurant owners who have supported him. And, he said, "I want to thank my family, my wife and kids; I wouldn't be able to do it without them, and I'm very grateful."

Windy City Wieners is open 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Tuesday; 10:30-2 a.m., Wednesday through Saturday; and closed Sunday.

The Bloomington location is open 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Thursday and Saturday through Sunday; and 10:30-2 a.m., Friday. They offer indoor and outdoor dining services, carryout, catering and delivery services.

