Watch now: Gene's a longtime Bloomington summer delight

BLOOMINGTON — Gene's Dairy Delight, 1019 S. Main St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Longtime owner Gene Drager sold the business to current owner Chris Shupe in 2008, and Shupe has sought to maintain consistency at the business that is a traditional summertime stop for many Twin Cities families.

"We have the exact same recipes, same machines; our recipe book is ancient," Shupe said. "We're unique and we're customer-friendly; we come up to your car and get that face-to-face interaction. My goal was to not mess up something so good and keep it high-quality."

Gene's was once home to a Dairy Queen restaurant until the early 1970s, as well as Bloomington Dairy Delight, which was owned by Everett and Carolyn Kuntz.

Gene's first home was the current location of Carl's Ice Cream on Locust. The two stores used to be in partnership, but eventually split up, Shupe said.

The shop is window service, drive-up and cash only.

"Gene's is a staple; lots of people know Gene's. We try to do what we do as best as we can, keeping the quality as high as possible," Shupe said.

Gene's offers frozen custard and soft serve, not ice cream. It is made up of 14% butter fat and doesn't melt as quickly, Shupe said.

The flavors include vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, lemon, chocolate vanilla twist and strawberry lemon twist. The chocolate vanilla twist is the most popular flavor. The shop is known for putting "faces" on their cones, which is usually made up of 3 candy eyes — two for actual eyes and the other used to make it look like the cone is sticking its tongue out.

The turtle and hot fudge sundaes are popular as well. Their menu also includes blizzards and avalanches; the most popular toppings for those are cookie dough, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and Oreo.

Gene's also offers shakes, malts, slushies, soft drinks, sandwiches, dilly bars and more.

"I love the community aspect; there's people who come up to me every day/week and say 'my mom used to bring me here and now I come here and it hasn't changed,'" Shupe said. "People can come here and leave their phone in the car, sit on the benches, enjoy family and unplug for a second from whatever, the rat race."

Gene's won first place for the Pantagraph Reader's Choice best ice cream category for 2021.

Shupe strives to keep Gene's the same until he can't, which he said has been difficult with the modernization of ice cream machines. Shupe said he wants Gene's to be as familiar to every generation as possible.

"We just do one thing and do it perfectly," Shupe said.

Gene's Dairy Delight is open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week through the summer. During the school year they are open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. through the fall and spring, including holidays.