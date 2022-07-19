Watch now: Fresh food and frozen treats at Millie's Chill & Grill in LeRoy

LEROY — Millie's Chill & Grill, 101 S. Walnut St. in LeRoy, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Owned by Mindi and Willie Marcum of LeRoy, the restaurant and ice cream shop opened on July 4, 2018. The name is a nod to the owners, combining their first names. It offers window service, carryout and outdoor seating.

The couple originally purchased the location 2017 as a location for their kids' produce stand, called 4 Peanuts. They recognized that the community needed a hangout spot, so they decided to begin offering burgers and ice cream. The Marcums use the kids' produce for ingredients and they are able to set up their stand outside from time to time.

"I think our customers find good value, good quality for the food they receive and a good environment," Mindi Marcum said. "My favorite thing is the kids that work for us. Our employees are mainly high school and college kids; it's a very young crew and good group of employees; they have a lot to learn, but we have good camaraderie and a good rapport; it makes work fun."

Marcum studied business at Illinois State University and knew she wanted to own a business one day. She also previously enjoyed working at Dairy Queen.

While many other restaurants struggled with adapting to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the business model at Millie's did not take much adjustment. Customers previously were allowed in the lobby to look at the ice cream, but now can see flavors listed on the chalkboard outside. This also allowed the restaurant space to add a freezer and sell ice cream by the quart.

"Our personal touch is unique. We get ground fresh meat from Bloomington Meats. Everything is pretty much made from scratch; our salads are made to order," Marcum said. "We are a gathering place for the community. Teams come up after games and events and kids ride their bikes up for ice cream or shaved ice."

The most popular menu items include the Maddy Melt, a ribeye combined with a grilled cheese sandwich, and the The Moo Moo Buckaroo, a bacon cheeseburger with grilled onions.

Millie's also added salads this spring and may do a soup and salad combo come winter. They introduced shaved ice about a month ago and offer 24 flavors.

The ice cream comes from Ashby's Ice Cream, made in Michigan, and Milliie's carries eight flavors that rotate frequently. The most popular flavor is The Bake Shoppe, which contains cookie dough, brownie pieces and fudge.

The restaurant offers a burger, fries and drink for $9 as the daily lunch special from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Other daily specials are advertised on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"I want to thank our customers who continue to support us. We hope to continue to provide good service and good food; we have our regulars, but a lot of new people as well," Marcum said. "I would love to see this place grow in a few years, maybe the kids will take it over and keep it in the community. I would love to add some service windows with an overhang and have a gazebo."

Millie's Chill & Grill is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday; and closed Monday. The kitchen is closed from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., but ice cream is still offered during this time.