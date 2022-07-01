Watch now: Fourth of July fireworks, hot weather call for extra caution among pet owners

BLOOMINGTON — As Fourth of July celebrations produce their traditional slew of loud pops, rumbling bangs and controlled explosions, experts say it's important to take extra care with pet safety.
Dr. Laura Li, veterinarian at Highland Pet Hospital in Bloomington, said cats are generally fine during the holiday festivities, but she added, "I do think that animals do have a little higher risk of injury, particularly for Fourth of July."
She said the sound of fireworks is one of the biggest issues, especially for dogs.
"Noise phobias are really common," she said. Animals having a noise-phobic episode may whine, whimper, tremble or try to run away, Li said.
Li said dogs have even jumped fences or dug under them during noise-phobic episodes.
Jane Kahman, manager for the Humane Society of Central Illinois, said the best way for pets and their owners to prepare is to stay inside during fireworks.
"Close the curtains, put on some soft music," she said. "Keep it as calm as possible."
Kahman emphasized that owners should stay with their pets: "Don't leave them unattended," she said.
Li said owners should contact their veterinarians in advance about medications for noise-phobic animals.
She also cautioned owners to avoid bringing their pets to celebrations.
"I never recommend that people take dogs to fireworks shows ... there's just so much going on," she said. She added that, even with calm animals, being exposed to a fireworks show may "trigger a noise phobia."
Kahman recommends using caution at home, too.
"If you are using sparklers or even the glow sticks, keep them well away from the animals," she said.
Rosemary Parker, 79, president of the Living Well United Senior Center, a member of the Mercy Ministries board, the J.T. Crumbaugh Library Board of Trustees and more, was presented with the honor Thursday in Normal.
Flynn is a puppy at the Humane Society Central Illinois on Friday. As Fourth of July celebrations produce their traditional slew of loud pops, rumbling bangs and controlled explosions, experts say it's important to take extra care with pet safety.
Pringles is 2 years old and frightened of loud noises — a common occurrence around the Fourth of July. He currently lives at the Humane Society Central Illinois in Normal, and is pictured there on Friday.
Flynn is a puppy at the Humane Society of Central Illinois on Friday. As Fourth of July celebrations produce their traditional slew of loud pops, rumbling bangs and controlled explosions, experts say it's important to take extra care with pet safety.