Watch now: Fourth of July fireworks, hot weather call for extra caution among pet owners

BLOOMINGTON — As Fourth of July celebrations produce their traditional slew of loud pops, rumbling bangs and controlled explosions, experts say it's important to take extra care with pet safety.  

Dr. Laura Li, veterinarian at Highland Pet Hospital in Bloomington, said cats are generally fine during the holiday festivities, but she added, "I do think that animals do have a little higher risk of injury, particularly for Fourth of July."

She said the sound of fireworks is one of the biggest issues, especially for dogs. 

"Noise phobias are really common," she said. Animals having a noise-phobic episode may whine, whimper, tremble or try to run away, Li said. 

070122-blm-loc-1pets

Pringles is 2 years old and frightened of loud noises — a common occurrence around the Fourth of July. He currently lives at the Humane Society Central Illinois in Normal, and is pictured there on Friday.

Li said dogs have even jumped fences or dug under them during noise-phobic episodes. 

Jane Kahman, manager for the Humane Society of Central Illinois, said the best way for pets and their owners to prepare is to stay inside during fireworks.

"Close the curtains, put on some soft music," she said. "Keep it as calm as possible." 

Kahman emphasized that owners should stay with their pets: "Don't leave them unattended," she said. 

Li said owners should contact their veterinarians in advance about medications for noise-phobic animals. 

070122-blm-loc-2pets

Flynn is a puppy at the Humane Society of Central Illinois on Friday. As Fourth of July celebrations produce their traditional slew of loud pops, rumbling bangs and controlled explosions, experts say it's important to take extra care with pet safety.  

She also cautioned owners to avoid bringing their pets to celebrations.

"I never recommend that people take dogs to fireworks shows ... there's just so much going on," she said. She added that, even with calm animals, being exposed to a fireworks show may "trigger a noise phobia." 

Kahman recommends using caution at home, too.

"If you are using sparklers or even the glow sticks, keep them well away from the animals," she said. 

Celebrate America: A roundup of Fourth of July events in Central Illinois

Another danger this weekend, Li said, is heat stroke.

"Anytime the temperature is in the upper temperature ranges, I worry, especially about my big dogs and dogs with the shorter noses being at pretty high risk," she said. 

Li said heat stroke can happen quickly, as "dogs don’t know when to quit," she said. "They don’t know when to shut off their fun sometimes."

070122-blm-loc-3pets

Flynn is a puppy at the Humane Society Central Illinois on Friday. As Fourth of July celebrations produce their traditional slew of loud pops, rumbling bangs and controlled explosions, experts say it's important to take extra care with pet safety.  

Some of the signs of heat stroke in dogs are lethargy and bright gum color, she said.

"Anytime it seems they can't catch their breath, you want to start cooling right away," Li said. 

"It's never too early to start cooling," she said. "I think the biggest thing is getting them wet and getting their temperature down."

Li recommends keeping animals' paws cool, getting them into a pool or using a garden hose to cool them down.

"Start the cooling, then get them in the car and get them to the vet," she said. 

Above all, Li said owners should ensure their pets' tags are up to date in case they run away.

Kahman said, "If an animal does disappear, contact McLean County Animal Control."

