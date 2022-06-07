Watch now: Fill up on breakfast, lunch and pie at Edinger's Filling Station

PONTIAC — Edinger's Filling Station, 423 W. Madison St. in Pontiac, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Edinger's is a casual dining American restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch. Owners Jimm and Becky Edinger opened the restaurant eight years ago.

The building's design employs a garage/car theme, an homage to U.S. Route 66. The property previously housed a restaurant, a repair station and a seed house where seed was sold to farmers.

The Edingers did a complete renovation that took several months before they opened the restaurant.

"Nothing is bought; everything is made. We try to cater to locals as well as tourists," said Becky Edinger, who also works as a teacher. "We have a mural on the side of the building that helps draw people in and a local museum helped us with some of our décor."

Jimm Edinger worked for 20 years at a Pontiac restaurant, Mary's, that was owned by his mother before she closed it for health-related reasons. The Edinger's took inspiration from her restaurant and even kept a few recipes on their menu. Jimm's mom even helps out at the restaurant a few days a week, which he said keeps him going.

The restaurant also has a banquet room that can host special events such as retirement parties and birthdays. The room even has an old fire door from when it was a repair station that the Edinger's decided to keep.

"You can take the boy out of the restaurant, but you can't take the restaurant out of the boy," Jimm Edinger said. "I think we're a popular destination in our community and the community supported us when times were tough, and we try to support the community here with school sports. We get a lot of our customer base from that."

The most popular menu items include the Cuban, Honolulu Honey, the finger-licking chicken, chicken pot pie, spaghetti, the O'Sullivanski Skillet and homemade pie, which Jimm or his mom usually make. The most popular pies are the coconut cream and seasonal offerings such as rhubarb, strawberry and peach pie.

The sloppy fries, potato salad and fried macaroni are popular sides. The restaurant also does daily lunch and breakfast specials. They offer homemade soup and classic favorites such as meatloaf.

"The food and service is good. We have good employees who are loyal and take pride in their work, and we have our regulars, which is a tradition from my mother's restaurant," Jimm Edinger said.

Becky also added that their friends don't call Edinger's by name; instead they refer to it as "the restaurant" as if it's the only option in town.

The Edinger's hope to pursue online ordering and adding more menu items in the future. The restaurant used to be open seven days a week when it first opened, but they decided to be closed on weekends to maintain a quality-of-life balance.

Edinger's Filling Station is open 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and closed Saturday and Sunday. They offer dining, carryout and delivery services.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.