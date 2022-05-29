Watch now: Family, community keep fallen Bloomington soldier 'close at heart'

BLOOMINGTON — Jerome Maddox looked up to his son, Anthony, especially the last time he saw him. The elder Maddox noticed how much Anthony had changed and grown up before his eyes.

It was December 2012 when U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Maddox had visited home in Bloomington for Christmas while stationed at Fort Drum in New York.

Anthony Maddox died at age 22 on July 22, 2013, two days after he was burned in a fuel explosion in Andar, Afghanistan. He had served as a heavy weld vehicle operator and petroleum fuel operator.

“He had changed from a boy to a man. We just really saw all the potential that he had as a leader; he was respected by a lot of his friends in the service,” Jerome Maddox said. “I said the last time he was home that I pretty much could release him and say, ‘Hey, you’ve got it, go ahead,’ and that was actually our last major talk that we had in person prior to the incident in Afghanistan.”

The Maddoxes are an American Gold Star Family, which are parents, spouses, children, siblings and other close family members whose loved one died in service.

A Gold Star banner hangs from the Maddox home in Bloomington, and a front room of their house is filled with Anthony's medals, pictures and a portrait of him painted by a former high school student.

The family said they have viewed Memorial Day much differently since 2013.

“We want everyone to remember his name and his sacrifice,” said Anthony’s mother, Frances Maddox. “It’s just so meaningful, especially around Memorial Day, because a lot of people don’t really understand what Memorial Day is, and I would say that we’re just as guilty before these events happened in our life — that you think of it as the first holiday of the summer and you have a barbecue and so forth, but we hope that people remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.”

The Maddoxes, the Bloomington-Normal community, Anthony Maddox’s friends, and Fort Drum continue to honor his legacy in many ways.

Most recently, Anthony Maddox was named McLean County’s 2022 Hero of Habitat. Facilitated by Habitat for Humanity of McLean County, the Hero of Habitat program builds a house each year dedicated to a local fallen service member.

“Certainly, Anthony served, he made a sacrifice and he gave, and so he still, in his honor, is continuing to be able to give back to others in a very special way through this project,” Frances Maddox said.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Saturday morning for the Hero of Habitat home at 811 W. Grove St. in Bloomington.

The City of Bloomington and the Town of Normal also have displayed banners this past week across the Twin Cities under the inaugural Hometown Heroes Banner Program recognizing local military members who died or went missing in action. Anthony Maddox's banner hangs at the corner of Washington and East Streets in Bloomington.

The “Maddox Mile” is a stretch on Interstate 55 that was dedicated in Anthony Maddox’s honor in 2018.

Fellow soldier and first responder to Maddox's accident in Afghanistan, Kyle Bigue, rode his bicycle along that stretch earlier this month during a coast-to-coast journey known as the Warrior Ride as part of The Ultimate Sacrifice Foundation.

Additionally, the gymnasium at Fort Drum was re-named “Mad Dog Gym” in Maddox's honor because he was the go-to guy for weightlifting advice, and “Mad Dog” was his nickname while playing football at Normal Community High School, his parents said.

He played running back, linebacker and safety for the Ironmen, but at home he was a “quiet young man” who always loved playing around with his four siblings — two younger sisters, Patrice and Kaelyn, and an older brother, Jerome, and sister, Tenessa.

“He was always the one trying to play with them and trick them,” Jerome Maddox said. “Overall, he was very quiet but he was also one of the kindest kids around.”

Frances Maddox described a “message in a bottle” moment last year when their younger daughter, Patrice, moved into a new apartment. She needed a dresser, so her parents gave her Anthony’s old dresser that had been kept in a closet as extra storage.

“She got it to her apartment and was packing clothes in it and she found on the bottom dresser drawer he sketched in ‘Anthony loves Kaelyn and Patrice,'" Frances Maddox said.

"Just because he's gone doesn't mean he's not a part of your life," Frances Maddox said. "You have memories that you will just continue to focus upon, and it's those memories that are your treasures now, so you keep those close at heart."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.