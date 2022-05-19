Watch now: Fallen, injured cyclists honored with 'Ride of Silence' in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — It was a beautiful evening for a bike ride.

For dozens of cyclists who rode from downtown Bloomington to Normal on Wednesday, the reason for outing was a somber one. The 20th annual Ride of Silence, which took place in cities across the country, was meant to remember fallen and injured cyclists, and to raise awareness of safety issues.

"I myself have been hit," said Steve Letsky, vice president of the McLean County Wheelers. "I've known so many people who have gotten struck while on their bicycles, on our city streets, whether I lived in California or Illinois. This is a reality."

Letsky, who works as bicycle policy engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, said four people on bicycles have been killed in the state so far this year.

Last year, there were 34 cyclist fatalities; the year before that, 28, Letsky said.

"We know that one fatality is one too many," Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said, addressing the cyclists at the McLean County Museum of History before the ride began.

Reducing traffic accidents involving cyclists is a goal of several local transportation plans, he said. Among upcoming projects is the long-awaited extension of Hamilton Road between Bunn Street and Commerce Parkway, which the mayor said would get in motion this fall.

The project, to close the gap in the four-lane, east-west arterial route on the city's south end, has been underway since the 1990s. It has been delayed multiple times because of a lack of funding and the complexities and cost associated with crossing an active railroad line.

The project, "upon completion, will provide many more safe and convenient options for bicyclists, transit users but also motorists to be able to ride in a way that is safe for everyone," Mwilambwe said.

He also noted that the McLean County Regional Planning Commission is seeking feedback for use in developing the B-N Metropolitan Long-Range Transportation Plan 2050.

The commission's survey is available at mcplan.org.

