Watch now: 'Express yourself' at the Selfie Express Experience in Eastland Mall

BLOOMINGTON — Looking to spruce up your social media profile, or take some cute photos of your kids in different environments?

The Selfie Express Experience, which opened in Eastland Mall last month, offers an array of colorful backdrops and props for casual photo shoots. The business is located between Kohl's and Finish Line at 1615 E. Empire St. in Bloomington.

Owner LaVance Walker has his own photography business, Walking Visions Photography, which operates at 1102 S. Main St. in Bloomington. The new business, which he also describes as a selfie museum, had originally been located there before its move to the mall.

"I developed a passion for photography in 2017 and figured I could do something I'm passionate about and make money while doing it," said Walker, 32. "We needed something big in Bloomington."

The selfie museum offers a number of photo booths that guests can use, decorated to resemble settings that include a boxing ring, jail cell, classroom, Olympic podium, hair salon and more.

Walker plans to build a swing set and change out the booths frequently, so guests can have a new experience each time they visit.

The booths also contain several props including giant Starbucks cups, ice cream cones, a gavel, crayons, art supplies, a giant Rubik's Cube and more. Future plans include the ability to rent costumes.

Walker built the majority of the sets by himself, but had some help from his community church members.

"I think this will bring excitement to the community," Walker said. "The mall has not been as lively as it should and there are not a lot of service-oriented places at the mall. I believe all kids and young adults will love this."

Similar businesses, offering unique backdrops and props that people could use to take their own photos, have opened across the country in recent years with the rise of social media and technological advances that made photography more accessible.

Walker said he wanted his selfie museum to be more engaging and interactive than others he'd seen, describing the atmosphere as more like a carnival.

"I love creating, building, photos and I appreciate any opportunity where I can do exactly that," Walker said. "I'm happy there is a space for people to come hang out and embrace themselves, be interactive, enjoy life, be confident, relax, etc. I love bringing people together."

The Selfie Express Museum is open 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1-9 p.m. Saturday; and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $20 for one hour. The museum also sells water, Gatorade and popcorn.

Guests can book their time for the selfie museum in advance at www.walkingvisions.com.

