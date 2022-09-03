Watch now: Ellsworth 150th anniversary brings big-time fun to small town

ELLSWORTH — Mayor Tobey Bane said he’s proud to represent Ellsworth for its “small town, big heart.”

He was at Ellsworth Park on Saturday for the village’s 150th (plus one) anniversary celebration, a four-day event highlighting local garage sales, dining options, church events and activities for children. While the town is 151 years old, the celebration was called off one year because of COVID.

Bane said people were enjoying the festivities “big time.” He said it’s taken four months to prepare for the party, which was organized with the help of Bonnie Hammons.

Hammons said they had a lot of good volunteers who took a portion of the tasks, from getting food vendors and craft vendors to bringing out inflatable bounce houses and slides.

“We all had our part to do,” she said, adding that That Kid Place has been a hit with children.

She also said they work well together as a small town.

Bane said he’s hoping for a good turnout for the 2 p.m. Sunday car cruise-in, plus the chicken and fish dinner from 3-5 p.m. Monday. And, he’s wishing for a doubled turnout for this year’s Labor Day parade, which marches off at 2 p.m. Monday.

Following the chicken and fish dinner is a cake walk at the village hall at 6 p.m. Monday.

And after the car show is a family fun night at the park, beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The mayor concluded: “We got a very busy weekend.”

Two food vendors attended Saturday, including The Longbranch Again from Cooksville.

Garage sales will continue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Monday.

That Kid Place set up a mobile sensory museum trailer and foam pit machine. Owner Ryan Abbott, of Carlock, said he started his company around four years ago so they could make an environment that gives kids sensory input somewhere that doesn’t look like a hospital.

The sensory trailer features 60 feet of tunnels, a two-story tree fort, light-up games and drum pads, Lego bins, geodes and more.

“Once you go in there it will blow your mind,” Abbott said. He added nearly 10,000 people go into it yearly.

That Kid Place has attended many events within 50 miles of Bloomington-Normal, Abbott said. He also said he loves small-town events like this one in Ellsworth.

LeRoy’s Aaron Rennicks, 11, agreed the foam pit was his favorite. He said he loves the sound bubbles make when they pop by his ears.

Parish and pancakes

About 350 people attended a sausage and pancake breakfast Saturday at the Ellsworth United Methodist Church, according to congregation member Shelly Hanover. She said she loves the sense of community the event brings.

The morning meals were organized by fellow church members Dennis and Vickie Butler. Vickie said they were blessed to enjoy people’s company, conversation and the good fellowship that comes with them.

She also said several grocery stores donated supplies to the cause, including the Normal Meijer, the LeRoy IGA and the Gibson City County Market.

Around $1,500 was raised at the breakfast for the Ellsworth Fire Department.

Donald Tutt came from East Peoria and met with his girlfriend Molly Barr, a Bloomington resident who formerly lived in Ellsworth.

Tutt said when you mix church and community events together for a multi-day event, “you get the full view of a community.” He said that doesn’t happen when you only visit for one day.

They planned on checking out the garage sales later that day.

Ellsworth UMC co-pastor Michelle Giermann, of Normal, said the breakfast turnout went beyond their expectations. She also said being able to socialize with each other has been too sorely missed.

She was looking forward to outdoor services set for 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Ellsworth Park. All are welcome, and attendees should bring a chair.

Giermann said she’s most proud of the Ellsworth community because of how much everyone cares for each other – whether or not they’re a church member.

“It’s beautiful how everyone takes care,” she said.

This article has been updated with additional information from the Ellsworth United Methodist Church.