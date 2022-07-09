Watch now: El Paso sends ambulance full of supplies for use in Ukraine

EL PASO — Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, an El Paso ambulance was delivered to Ukraine on Monday to help those in need.

“EMS is all about the humanitarian effort,” said Karen Krug, EMS chief of the El Paso Emergency Squad. “You don't make a lot of money running an ambulance service, but you do it because it’s for the greater good of all people.”

The donated ambulance is part of a nationwide effort to send retired ambulances to Ukraine for use in emergency medical transports.

With over 200,000 registered miles, El Paso's ambulance — coded as I-v-37 — made a two-month journey, traveling from Chicago to Baltimore before being put in a cargo container to Germany, then being driven to Poland and eventually making it all the way to Ukraine.

Krug, who also is president of the Woodford County EMS Association, said they asked the public for supplies during EMS Week in May and received everything from bandages to tourniquets, quilts, backboards, a cardiac monitor from the Congerville Fire Department, as well as $2,000 in monetary donations to buy more supplies.

Altogether, more than 300 people donated items. Volunteers even received a letter from a Ukrainian citizen from Peoria, and they placed it in the glove compartment of the ambulance as a message of encouragement, said El Paso Fire Protection District President Tim Ruestman.

“When the war broke out, the people I came in contact with were asking what they could do to help, and you see people on social media asking for donations, but a lot of those funds can be fraudulent,” Ruestman said. “I think that everyone here in Central Illinois was looking for a way to help, and once we gave them that avenue, they all stepped up.”

Ruestman, who also is on the El Paso Fire Protection District Board of Trustees, said he had heard about the initiative at an event where someone talked about retired ambulances being sent to Ukraine.

At first, he did not want just give away the ambulance because it was paid for with taxpayer funds, but ultimately the board voted in favor of donating it, Ruestman said.

“What they’re doing is allowing the Ukrainians to go ahead and spend their resources on other supplies,” said OSF Vice President of Government Relations Chris Manson. “At the same time, they’re taking what might have been surplus resource here at a U.S.-based ambulance provider, where it might just sit for a while and get a couple $1,000 at auction, to actually putting it into real service in Ukraine.”

Manson started the effort with the help of the Ukrainian consultant in Chicago and the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America and now has contacts with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health as well as other officials to continue this work.

But the idea itself was inspired by someone close to him.

“I’ve got a 7-year-old daughter and we watch the news and will turn the channel because we didn’t want her to see certain things, but she saw enough to know that something was happening in Ukraine,” Manson said. “It was definitely bothering her and she just asked if there was something we could do.”

The idea then materialized into a plan to send an ambulance from Peoria provider Advanced Medical Transport and now has turned into a mission where they have already shipped 12 ambulances to Ukraine, coming from Tennessee, North Dakota and Minnesota, Manson said.

He plans to have another five or six delivered by the end of August.

Transportation and delivery fees for the ambulances are covered by donations collected by UAMA and the Ukrainian American House, a nonprofit based in California.

“I want to show my daughter that if there’s something that’s bothering you or if you see something that you think is wrong, you can take small steps to try and do something good,” Mason said. “As there continues to be a need and people are willing to help, I’m more than happy to play my little part to see what we can do.”

Anyone interested in donating supplies or their retired ambulance can find more information at the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America’s website at www.umana.org or follow this link.