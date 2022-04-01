Watch now: El Paso family sends 150 Easter baskets to children's hospital

They’ve also inspired the El Paso mother of four to spring into action and help uplift hospitalized children for the last seven Easter holidays.

The Pantagraph checked in with Oertle and her squad of four little helpers before she departed Thursday with 150 gift baskets bound for the children's hospital.

Brahm, her autistic 10-year-old son, kindly greeted The Pantagraph’s reporter and photographer Thursday morning. His mother said the baskets were built around the things Brahm loves: Mardi Gras beads, Play-Doh, plush animal dolls, sticky-hands, and coloring books.

Also nestled in each care package is a book titled “How to Catch the Easter Bunny.”

Oertle explained that Brahm stayed at Lurie Children's Hospital for a few days in October 2012 for a tumor removal surgery. Although it was a bit of a bummer spending Halloween at the hospital, Oertle recalled how spectacular the staff was.

“They do amazing things every day,” she said.

So, she wanted give back and do something “super-fun” with Brahm and her three girls, Bre, 7, Braydee, 5, and Brize, 3.

“For (Lurie patients), it’s just a nice break and a nice way for that small group to celebrate the holiday when they can’t be with their family,” said Oertle.

In the past, it’s taken the family, including husband Justin, three hours to prepare the baskets. However, Oertle said they did it in half the time this year, with help from friends Dave and Nikki Glacinski, plus Hayley Tibbs.

They were also assisted by donations from 75 people, Oertle said, along with their own version of a polar plunge fundraiser held in February.

Those wishing to donate to their cause can call Oertle at 309-531-1215 or email her at nkoertle@gmail.com. She plans to do it again next year.

Last year, Oertle said they provided Amazon gift cards in the Easter baskets. One teenage girl who had just started chemo told her she used her gift cards to buy wigs.

“I cried all day about that,” Oertle said.

Brahm and Braydee, 5, both liked putting beads in baskets — and playing with them.

Grandma Tammy Kelly then asked: “But who likes it the most?”

“Brahm!” exclaimed sisters Brize and Braydee. The latter’s favorite bead color is purple.

Braydee said she liked packing the plushies, and likes her “unicorn squishy” the most. Brize’s favorite plush is the bear.

Bre said she really likes eating Kit-Kats as an Easter treat.

But what Bre really loves about Easter is: “We get to spend time with our family.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.