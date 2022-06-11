Watch Now: Dozens gather in downtown Bloomington to call for federal gun regulations

A young family marches Saturday in downtown Bloomington as part of the national March for Our Lives calling for assault weapons to be federally banned.
A young family marches as part of March for Our Lives, demanding a federal assault weapons ban on Saturday in downtown Bloomington.
A mother holds her young child at March for Our Lives on Saturday in downtown Bloomington. Dozens gathered from all over Central Illinois to demand federal gun regulation to protect their children in the wake of recent mass shootings.
LuAnn Salz of Peru speaks to a crowd gathered Saturday in downtown Bloomington as part of the national March for Our Lives. Salz said assault weapons need to be banned at the federal level.
BLOOMINGTON — Almost 100 people gathered early Saturday afternoon for a March For Our Lives in downtown Bloomington, calling for federal laws banning assault weapons.
LuAnn Salz from Peru called the event to order and started the march around the McLean County Museum of History.
"There will be an attempt to do something small, but we need big change," Salz said.
Leonard Bell of Bloomington said the answer is clear. "We have to ban assault weapons — weapons of war," he said. "I think Democrats need to be a little more forceful in arguing the point."
March for Our Lives is a national organization, and the Bloomington march was just one of many that took place all over the U.S. on Saturday. The events were prompted after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.
"It's great to see a national call for action brought people out locally," said Karla Bailey-Smith, who is running as a Democrat for state representative in District 91. "(It's) the same call to action: protect kids, not guns."
Bailey-Smith faces Sharon Chung in the Democratic primary election on June 28. Republicans vying for the seat are James Fisher and Scott Preston.
Bailey-Smith said the issue of guns coming from out of state is outside Illinois' control.
"That is absolutely our biggest problem, especially in the Chicago and East St. Louis areas," she said. "There's no way to control the flow of guns from other states."
She continued, "We have to have federal laws that cover universal background checks. We need federal laws for firearm registration."
Bailey-Smith said the first steps are banning high-capacity magazines and military weapons.
Paul Spangler drove from Monticello with his two young children. He hopes new federal regulation comes soon.
"I am optimistic," he said. "I worry it's going to take a long time. I don't want it to take as long as I fear."
Spangler said he believes there will be more bloodshed before any action.
Salz said current school safety measures are negatively affecting children.
National Gun Violence Survivor Week is coming up Feb. 1 to 7. McLean County Moms Demand Action kicked it off Sunday with a vigil outside the McLean County Museum of History that underscored the resilience of survivors and their commitment to change.
