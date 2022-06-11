 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Dozens gather in downtown Bloomington to call for federal gun regulations

BLOOMINGTON — Almost 100 people gathered early Saturday afternoon for a March For Our Lives in downtown Bloomington, calling for federal laws banning assault weapons.

LuAnn Salz from Peru called the event to order and started the march around the McLean County Museum of History.

"There will be an attempt to do something small, but we need big change," Salz said. 

061222-blm-loc-march5

A young protester stands with a fist raised at March for Our Lives on Saturday in downtown Bloomington. 

Leonard Bell of Bloomington said the answer is clear. "We have to ban assault weapons — weapons of war," he said. "I think Democrats need to be a little more forceful in arguing the point."

March for Our Lives is a national organization, and the Bloomington march was just one of many that took place all over the U.S. on Saturday. The events were prompted after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York. 

"It's great to see a national call for action brought people out locally," said Karla Bailey-Smith, who is running as a Democrat for state representative in District 91. "(It's) the same call to action: protect kids, not guns."

Bailey-Smith faces Sharon Chung in the Democratic primary election on June 28. Republicans vying for the seat are James Fisher and Scott Preston. 

061222-blm-loc-march2

Karla Bailey-Smith, running for Illinois representative in District 91, marches Saturday in downtown Bloomington. Bailey-Smith said assault weapons need to be banned at the federal level and universal background checks need to be enacted as well as red-flag laws. 

Bailey-Smith said the issue of guns coming from out of state is outside Illinois' control.

"That is absolutely our biggest problem, especially in the Chicago and East St. Louis areas," she said. "There's no way to control the flow of guns from other states."

She continued, "We have to have federal laws that cover universal background checks. We need federal laws for firearm registration."

Bailey-Smith said the first steps are banning high-capacity magazines and military weapons. 

061222-blm-loc-march7

Karla Bailey-Smith, running for Illinois representative in District 91, speaks to the crowd at March for Our Lives on Saturday in downtown Bloomington. Bailey-Smith said assault weapons and high-capacity magazines need to be banned and universal background checks as well as red-flag laws need to be enacted immediately by the federal government. 

Paul Spangler drove from Monticello with his two young children. He hopes new federal regulation comes soon.

"I am optimistic," he said. "I worry it's going to take a long time. I don't want it to take as long as I fear."

Spangler said he believes there will be more bloodshed before any action. 

Salz said current school safety measures are negatively affecting children.

Bloomington's Violence Intervention and Prevention Center makes debut Saturday

"We're traumatizing them with these shooter drills," she said.

One sign being held up at the march read, "schools are for learning not lockdowns." 

061222-blm-loc-march4

Children gather as part of the March for Our Lives Saturday on the steps of the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington. 

Spangler said passive action is not enough.

"'Thoughts and prayers' gets overused, and it's gross," he said.

Salz dismissed excuses to keep assault weapons.

Central Illinois schools reevaluate safety measures following Texas shooting

"You're massacring prairie dogs with an AR-15?" she said, noting comments this week from South Dakota Sen. John Thune.

Bell said Republicans need to re-evaluate their values.

"I don't know if they're invested heavily in gun manufacturers or what, but something needs to change," he said. 

