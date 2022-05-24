Watch now: Downtown Bloomington pop-up teaches residents about Cyrillic script

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
People are also reading…

BLOOMINGTON — Workers, residents and people passing through downtown Bloomington on Tuesday afternoon received a quick lesson in Cyrillic script — a writing system used for various languages across Slavic and Eurasian countries. 

052622-blm-loc-Cyrillic2

May 24 is recognized by many Slavic speakers, and is a national holiday in Bulgaria, as The Day of the Slavonic Alphabet. It celebrates the creation of the Cyrillic alphabet used in several countries in Eastern Europe. 

As part of the Cyrillic Alphabet Day on Tuesday, Great Lakes Consortium Professional Fellow Rado Atanasov, from Bulgaria, was teaching people how to write their name in Cyrillic script as way to introduce them to new languages.

The Great Lake Consortium Professional Fellows Program is a two-way exchange program involving 30 professionals from five selected European countries — including Albania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia — and 15 mentors from the United States who are actively involved in programs related to citizen participation and community advocacy. 

Funded by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Office of Citizen Exchanges, Atanasov said he came to Bloomington on May 15 and has been learning ways to enact community engagement with different approaches, like his pop-up Cyrillic lessons. 

"There isn't a lot of community engagement in Europe ... and as far as I understand, community organizing is trying to rectify this problem with different approaches," Atanasov said. "I'm trying to learn more about this community organizing approach and implement all the tools and all the knowledge in general in Bulgaria." 

052622-blm-loc-Cyrillic3

Rachael Masa, left, and George Perkins listen to Radoslav Antanasov, right, talk about the history of the Cyrillic alphabet Tuesday in downtown Bloomington.

Based on the Greek alphabet, Cyrillic script is derived from the Greek uncial script. It is augmented by the older Glagolitic alphabet, which is the oldest known Slavic alphabet believed to be created in the 9th century by Byzantine monk Saint Cyril and improved on by his disciples, Atanasov said. 

Eventually the Cyrillic alphabet replaced the Glagolitic alphabet as a universal basis for other alphabets in various languages, especially those of Orthodox Slavic origin and non-Slavic languages influenced by Russian, Atanasov said. 

"Around 250 million people speak it and it's the second biggest script after Latin, based not by the number of people that speak it but by the number of languages which includes the dialect," he said. "So there are around 140 different types of languages, plus dialects, that utilize the Cyrillic alphabet to speak their language." 

052622-blm-loc-Cyrillic1

Radoslav Antanasov, right, speaks with George Perkins of the McLean County Museum of History about the origins of the Cyrillic alphabet on The Day Of Slavonic Alphabet, May 24, in downtown Bloomington.

McLean County Museum of History archivist George Perkins said he knew of Cyrillic but never learned how to read, write or speak it, so it was surprise to him to see Atanasov offering lessons right outside the museum as he was heading home from work.

"I've done quite a little bit of traveling and I think that anytime that you can bring people together to discuss their culture and their language, it's a good thing," Perkins said. 

Louis Goseland, mentor and local community organizer with the Great Lakes Consortium, said the activity was an opportunity for people to broaden their horizons and understand that there are some interesting differences that take place across the world. 

"It's rare that you get the opportunity to encounter an entirely different alphabet, especially in our community," said Goseland, who is hosting Atanasov until he leaves on June 12. "It's a good chance of creating some level of cultural exchange."

