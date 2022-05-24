Watch now: Downtown Bloomington pop-up teaches residents about Cyrillic script

BLOOMINGTON — Workers, residents and people passing through downtown Bloomington on Tuesday afternoon received a quick lesson in Cyrillic script — a writing system used for various languages across Slavic and Eurasian countries.
As part of the Cyrillic Alphabet Day on Tuesday, Great Lakes Consortium Professional Fellow Rado Atanasov, from Bulgaria, was teaching people how to write their name in Cyrillic script as way to introduce them to new languages.
The Great Lake Consortium Professional Fellows Program is a two-way exchange program involving 30 professionals from five selected European countries — including Albania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia — and 15 mentors from the United States who are actively involved in programs related to citizen participation and community advocacy.
Funded by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Office of Citizen Exchanges, Atanasov said he came to Bloomington on May 15 and has been learning ways to enact community engagement with different approaches, like his pop-up Cyrillic lessons.
"There isn't a lot of community engagement in Europe ... and as far as I understand, community organizing is trying to rectify this problem with different approaches," Atanasov said. "I'm trying to learn more about this community organizing approach and implement all the tools and all the knowledge in general in Bulgaria."
Based on the Greek alphabet, Cyrillic script is derived from the Greek uncial script. It is augmented by the older Glagolitic alphabet, which is the oldest known Slavic alphabet believed to be created in the 9th century by Byzantine monk Saint Cyril and improved on by his disciples, Atanasov said.
Eventually the Cyrillic alphabet replaced the Glagolitic alphabet as a universal basis for other alphabets in various languages, especially those of Orthodox Slavic origin and non-Slavic languages influenced by Russian, Atanasov said.
"Around 250 million people speak it and it's the second biggest script after Latin, based not by the number of people that speak it but by the number of languages which includes the dialect," he said. "So there are around 140 different types of languages, plus dialects, that utilize the Cyrillic alphabet to speak their language."
McLean County Museum of History archivist George Perkins said he knew of Cyrillic but never learned how to read, write or speak it, so it was surprise to him to see Atanasov offering lessons right outside the museum as he was heading home from work.
"I've done quite a little bit of traveling and I think that anytime that you can bring people together to discuss their culture and their language, it's a good thing," Perkins said.
Louis Goseland, mentor and local community organizer with the Great Lakes Consortium, said the activity was an opportunity for people to broaden their horizons and understand that there are some interesting differences that take place across the world.
"It's rare that you get the opportunity to encounter an entirely different alphabet, especially in our community," said Goseland, who is hosting Atanasov until he leaves on June 12. "It's a good chance of creating some level of cultural exchange."
1 of 13
Action Wellness
Rescue dogs Senna (right) and Miles (left) at Action Wellness, 2710 E. Lincoln St. in Bloomington, who are owned by clinic director and chiropractor Jessica Bruin.
Dr. Judy Ronan Woodburn's Norwegian Elkhounds named Zeni and Zeta are brought into her clinical psychology practice at Carle Behavioral Health, 3024 E. Empire St., in Bloomington, for "therapy dog days."
Central Illinois pets at work: Reader-submitted photos
Businesses and employees in and around Bloomington-Normal share their pets at work. Have one to share? Email mateusz.janik@lee.net.
1 of 13
Action Wellness
Rescue dogs Senna (right) and Miles (left) at Action Wellness, 2710 E. Lincoln St. in Bloomington, who are owned by clinic director and chiropractor Jessica Bruin.
COURTESY OF DENISE O'NEAL
Country Financial
Country Financial manager Christine Franklin's Belgian Malinois, named KC, works from home with her.
COURTESY OF CHRISTINE FRANKLIN
ETC Shoppes & Storage
Shop dog Gunner “Gunny” Alexander at ETC Shoppes & Storage, 1804 N. Towanda Barnes Road in Bloomington.
Clay Jackson
Goodfield Shoe Repair
David Johnston, owner of Goodfield Shoe Repair, 214 W. Peoria St. in Goodfield, has three shop dogs.
COURTESY OF DAVID JOHNSTON
Sewing Studio
Shop dogs Zuko, left, and Sheena at Sewing Studio, 216 Shiner St. in Hudson.
COURTESY OF VICKIE BEOLETTO
Shooting Star Florist
Rescue Pomeranian Loki at Shooting Star Florist, 1613 Commerce Parkway in Bloomington, with owner Andrea Beyer.
COURTESY OF ANDREA BEYER
State Farm
Office dog Archie with State Farm Insurance agent Axel Jimenez at his office, 1520 E. College Ave. in Normal.
COURTESY OF AXEL JIMENEZ
Sud's Family Limited Partnership
Suniti Sud's office dog Raji, who is based out of Sud's Family Limited Partnership, 303 Landmark Drive in Normal.
COURTESY OF SUNITI SUD
The Massage Spot
Massage dog Honda at the Massage Spot, 103 W. Monroe St. in Bloomington.
COURTESY OF CINDY TERMUENDE
Gingerbread House Toys
Shop dog Wink at Gingerbread House Toys, 915 E. Washington St. in Bloomington.
Clay Jackson
Waiting Room Records
Shop cat Murph at Waiting Room Records, 113 W. North St. in uptown Normal.
Clay Jackson
Magic Paws Mobile Grooming
Rachel Stechman's shop dogs Magic (right) and Miagi (left) who go to work with her at her traveling pet grooming business, Magic Paws Paws Mobile Grooming, in Lincoln.
COURTESY OF RACHEL STECHMAN
Carle Behavioral Health
Dr. Judy Ronan Woodburn's Norwegian Elkhounds named Zeni and Zeta are brought into her clinical psychology practice at Carle Behavioral Health, 3024 E. Empire St., in Bloomington, for "therapy dog days."
In the wake of Leah Marlene Day, including her parade and concert, the Town of Normal and McLean County Unit 5 took a breath Wednesday, still reveling in the whirlwind of welcoming the “American Idol” finalist home.
Radoslav Antanasov, right, speaks with George Perkins of the McLean County Museum of History about the origins of the Cyrillic alphabet on The Day Of Slavonic Alphabet, May 24, in downtown Bloomington.
May 24 is recognized by many Slavic speakers, and is a national holiday in Bulgaria, as The Day of the Slavonic Alphabet. It celebrates the creation of the Cyrillic alphabet used in several countries in Eastern Europe.