Watch now: Disability Pride Parade marches in downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Hundreds gathered downtown on Monday to celebrate disability pride and diversity.

It was a turnout that delighted organizers of Marcfirst's annual Disability Pride Parade. The Normal-based agency that assists people with disabilities was joined by several other advocacy organizations in a procession north on Main Street, from Washington to Market streets.

"It’s really important to see people with disabilities having fun while representing themselves at the same time," said Jack Pennoyer, Marcfirst transition program coordinator. "Seeing all the people on the sides of the road from the community is neat too."

July is Disability Pride Month, not to be confused with March, which is Disability Awareness Month. Pride month is celebrated every July in recognition of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law in July 1990.

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington and Assistant Chief Ken Bays led Monday's procession. "This is good for me," Bays said, smiling. "This is good for my soul."

Simington added, "This is their day, and we're glad to take part in it." He said the parade was an opportunity to "seize the moment, be a part of the community."

Annie Downey, developmental training program director for Marcfirst, said she was pleased with the turnout. "It was so exciting," she said, "because that was something that we were, like, not worried, but also didn't know how many people were going to come out."

Pennoyer said he did not think there would be much of a turnout but was surprised to see everyone show their support and enjoy their morning with a parade downtown.

Despite the overcast skies and the time of the parade, Downey said it was a success. "It's a Monday morning, you don't know how many people are going to come," she said. "So it was great to see community presence."

Downey said Marcfirst has events all month long, including an ice cream social from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1606 Hunt Dr. in Normal.

"It's free to the public," Downey said, and they will be serving Carl's Ice Cream.

Mateusz Janik contributed to the reporting.