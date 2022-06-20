Watch now: David Davis Mansion marks 150 years showcasing American innovation

BLOOMINGTON — Celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, the David Davis Mansion stands as a testament to American ingenuity in the Gilded Age.

"This house is nothing but innovation," said site superintendent Jeff Saulsbery.

Known as Clover Lawn, the mansion at 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington, was home to former Supreme Court Justice David Davis, who was Abraham Lincoln's friend, mentor and campaign manager. Lincoln appointed Davis to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1862, and he served there until becoming a U.S. senator from 1877 to 1883.

The mansion was also the cherished residence of Davis’ wife, Sarah, who spent her time cultivating a historic garden and supporting several philanthropic causes.

Program coordinator Adrienne Huffman said the mansion has been historically misclassified. "Although the Davis Mansion, for quite some time, was considered a Victorian home," she said, "what we know now is that it was a Gilded Age home with Victorian accents."

The re-classification is due, in part, to former Davis mansion site manager Marcia Young's new book, "The David Davis Mansion: 150 Years at Clover Lawn," which, Huffman said, contains new research and facts about the mansion.

The Gilded Age was a period in American history from about 1870 to 1900 characterized by rapid economic growth. Huffman described it as a time when "Americans were not afraid of progress."

"The industrialization that was happening was way more than our British counterparts," Huffman said. This time period in American history saw the rise and fall of robber barons, the birth of labor movements, the transcontinental railroad and the advent of social reform with Jane Addams and her Hull House in Chicago.

Since the mansion joined the National Register of Historic Places in 1972, it has been maintained by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and volunteers in the community.

Driving technology forward

Saulsbery said the mansion's technological advances influenced more than the surrounding community. "This is the precursor to the modern house," he said, noting that it features what had been the newest technology for 1870.

The kitchen features a wooden stove with two ovens, as well as what was considered a state-of-the-art ice-box. "We like to think we invented ice," Saulsbery said.

"They'd cut ice from the rivers (in the winter) and store it underground," he said. Then, Saulsbery said, the iceman would deliver throughout the season.

A rebuilt message board hangs above the kitchen's doorway. Circular dials were installed around the house which, when pulled, would indicate on the board where someone needed assistance.

The dining room is currently laid out with replicas of oyster cocktails and a special celery jar. Saulsbery said celery needed refrigeration to be shipped fresh, so it was a sign of wealth — almost exotic. Owning a celery jar was a status symbol.

The master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and the largest bathroom in the house, complete with a bidet.

Saulsbery pointed out the "three-fold" heating system: fireplace, radiator and heat vents. He said the bathroom was probably the warmest room in the house.

David Davis spent most of his time in Washington, D.C. during the home's construction. His wife, however, stayed at Clover Lawn, where Huffman said she was the true innovator of the mansion. "Sarah Davis, in particular, sometimes gets overlooked," Huffman said.

"She made almost every decision about this house," she said, adding that Sarah Davis represented "feminism before feminism was feminism."

A garden out of time

Besides the mansion, the site houses three historic buildings and a garden started by Sarah Davis.

On a sunny morning last week, master gardener John Elterich stood among the historic hedges and surveyed the yellow California poppies, which he said bloom all season.

"You feel like you're a guardian. You're passing it on to the next generation," he said.

Though the garden has been rehabilitated, its design is the original, Elterich said. When the mansion was being restored in the early '90s, workers discovered a map of the garden created by David Davis III in 1927 that helped gardeners rebuild, he said.

He said the layout of the walkways is an "Italian starburst," dividing the garden into seven different sections. According to the mansion's website, nearly two dozen of the plants are the very ones that Sarah Davis tended over 100 years ago.

"The Davis family never threw anything away," Elterich said. Because the family documented everything, they were able to identify which plants were original, like Sarah's roses and the honeysuckle bush, which looks more like a tree now.

Elterich said the community has always enjoyed the garden. "We've heard stories people say, in the '50s, they used to climb up and down this tree and play in the garden," he said.

While not native to Illinois, the yucca plants are original, Elterich said. Both Elterich and Saulsbery said that the Davis family were friends with John Wesley Powell, Civil War veteran and explorer. During his trip down the Colorado River, Powell brought the yucca back to Sarah as a gift.

However, Elterich said, he has to make sure the yucca does not take over the rest of the garden.

Elterich said 70 of the other plants have been planted from heirloom sources. "We collect seeds from most of the annuals" in order to keep the garden authentic, he said. The garden is so popular, in fact, that the mansion sells seed packets in its gift shop.

Elterich said the best time to visit would be mid-July when most of the flowers are in bloom.

Pantagraph connection

On the east side of the lawn, across from the garden, is a unique sugar maple tree. "It was hit by lightning at the turn of the century," Saulsbery said. But the tree did not fall, and the Davis family wanted to save it.

So workers installed metal rods and stone in the hole. "That's probably Joliet limestone in there," Saulsbery said. "They said it was like dentistry. They'd clean out the rot and fill it in."

For nearly 100 years, the tree continued to grow with its prosthetic trunk undisturbed — until some local critters got involved.

"Ten to 15 years ago, squirrels were pushing the bricks out onto people's heads," Saulsbery said, something he was worried would eventually happen.

The metal sheeting they tacked to the trunk to keep the blocks from hurting visitors came from a familiar source: The Pantagraph, where the metal sheeting was part of the printing process.

Over the years, Saulsbery said, fancy parties, renovations, weddings and even family obituaries would be featured in The Pantagraph, a tradition that shows no sign of stopping.

Political legacy

The mansion is more than a 150-year-old technological time capsule. Saulsbery said its original owner's impact on American history needs to be preserved. "Historically, Davis was the reason Abraham Lincoln was president," Saulsbery said.

In 1860, Davis led Lincoln's election team to ensure that he not only won the party nomination, but also the presidency. "Without David Davis," Saulsbery said, "there would be no Abraham Lincoln."

Davis was not a party yes-man, though. As part of Lincoln's famous team of rivals, "Davis went against things Lincoln stood for like (suspending) habeas corpus and ex parte Milligan," Saulsbery said.

"He wasn't going to kowtow to the Democrats or the Republicans," Saulsbery said. In time, Saulsbery added, "Davis was considered an independent."

This obviously angered politicians and commentators on both sides of the political spectrum. The mansion houses several of the most famous political cartoons attacking Davis. But, Saulsbery said, he was unbothered by the criticism.

"If you're not important enough to be made fun of," Saulsbery said, "then you're not important."

Upcoming events

The mansion hosts several major events annually. Saulsbery said last month's British car show drew more than 200 attendees.

The 26th annual Glorious Garden Festival, featuring a garden walk, will be held 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

Tickets purchased in advance are $18 for adults, $10 for children 13-17, with free admission for children under 12. They are available for sale through July 13 at daviddavismansion.org and five area businesses: AB Hatchery & Garden Center, Casey’s Garden Shop & Florist, The Garlic Press, Growing Grounds Lawn & Garden Center, and Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses & Garden Center.

Tickets can also be purchased for $20 on the mansion lawn during the event.

Later in the season, the mansion's major events include the 26th annual Antique Auto Show on Aug. 6 and Cruise-In at the Mansion on Sept. 10.

Fall events are still being scheduled, but Huffman said November will feature a mystery party in the mansion with a roaring '20s theme.

The season culminates in A Victorian Christmas — a title that Huffman said might be changed to A Gilded Age Christmas to be more accurate.

