Watch now: Community, pie keys to success at Common Grounds Café & Pie Shop

GRIDLEY — Common Grounds Cafe & Pie Shop, 102 W. Gridley St. in Gridley, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Owners Katrina and Kyle Reinhard opened the café in 2017. Kyle is originally from Indiana and Katrina was born and raised in Gridley; they both grew up with families that catered family-style food, and provided baking and potlucks for many different events. There is a German history in their recipes as well.

Originally, the couple felt a calling to open a bed and breakfast. When those plans fell through, they realized their love for coffee and serving the community. A family friend was looking to sell the location that now houses the restaurant.

"Our goal is to serve the local community, serve local products and provide a place of peace, rest and quality," Kyle Reinhard said. "We've never put out a product we're not happy with ourselves."

The Common Grounds building dates back to the 1950s. It used to be the City Service Station, which was a fuel and car service. It has also housed a welding business, a hot dog and ice cream shop and a private fuel/excavator business.

The Reinhards undertook a six-month remodel in early 2017, removing walls and ceilings and adding concrete walls and inserts. Katrina Reinhard envisioned and executed the café's aesthetic design, and the couple added a community room.

"My favorite thing is the customers and getting to see people locally, knowing the community happenings, being involved. We have a unique variety of customers," Katrina Reinhard said. "It's been really fun to bring high-quality stuff to a small town where they're used to gas station coffee. There's a huge desire in the community for locally produced to-go meals."

Common Grounds has had an ongoing partnership with Gobena Coffee in Gridley, a company that sells a variety of fresh-roasted coffee and equipment, with proceeds going to Lifesong Orphans in Gridley.

The popular menu items include cinnamon rolls, coconut cream pie and peanut butter pie. They also offer a weekly soup, quiche and coffee drink special.

The café sells individual slices and whole pies that they make over the stove. They also make soup from scratch and use ingredients that they grow in their garden or they use local products. They rotate their menu every season, but keep a couple things the same for the regulars.

The café also hosts a pizza and ice cream two nights a week during the summer.

"Customers enjoy coming here because the staff is extremely consistent and our values are consistent. People on Facebook say they love the smiles," Kyle Reinhard said. "We have high-quality products and we're like a family; we're not going to rush you out the door. The goal is not to make a million dollars, it's to serve the community."

Managers Jaden Hornsby and Sarah Endress are also a big part of the operation. Hornsby went to culinary school at Illinois Central College and is involved in the baking and decorating, while Endress helps with the whole sale side of the business.

The Reinhards plan to expand the café in the near future.

Common Grounds Cafe & Pie Shop is open 6 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday; and closed Sunday and Monday. They offer indoor and outdoor dining, takeout, drive-thru and online ordering services.