Watch now: Clothesline Project at McLean County museum marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month

BLOOMINGTON — T-shirts scrawled with messages heavy with trauma, grim data and signs of healing and encouragement hang across the rotunda of the McLean County Museum of History.

Survivors and advocates have drawn, written and painted on these shirts as a local iteration of the Clothesline Project to honor Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“It’s an expression,” said Anne Taylor, director of YWCA McLean County Stepping Stones, which supports survivors and offers resources including counseling. “What’s amazing about it is sometimes sexual assault kind of comes up in data, it comes up in statistics, and while those statistics are important, each person’s story is so important and so unique. This is a way for each person to have that unique voice.”

Since the first display in 1990 in Massachusetts, the Clothesline Project has carried the weight of multiple types of assault and abuse, meant to serve as a visual display of violence statistics that advocates have said were ignored.

Hannah Johnson, director of youth and family education at the McLean County museum, said her team has partnered with Stephanie Bridges, prevention educator at Stepping Stones, for years to bring the Clothesline Project into this space during April to honor the women who created the collection.

Having helped to coordinate over the years, Taylor said, “It becomes more significant over time when you’re really seeing those expressions throughout time and the differences but the similarities, too, of realizing that this is still such an issue we face.”

The Clothesline Project is seen as a healing tool, and Taylor said it can be an educational tool as well, giving survivors an outlet for expression and charging the community with confronting the prevalence of sexual assault.

Some of the shirts give pieces of a narrative with words like, “you led me down the stairs,” or they address their attackers as “best friend” or “big brother.” A few give statistics and while others give messages of encouragement: “Use your voice,” “I am a victor not a victim” and “I am a f***ing warrior.”

Johnson said these shirts serve as artifacts, many inscribed with dates. Given their local connections, the shirts give “specific significance” to the display as part of the museum’s mission to tell all people's histories.

“We went through the larger collection that Stepping Stones had and picked out pieces that we thought would resonate well in this space,” she said. “We were really intentional about incorporating a number of T-shirts that are in Spanish and thinking about the diversity of our community, and when we think about how this project can continue to grow and evolve and represent the local fabric, I think there’s going to be more of that throughout.”

The museum brought the display in on April 1 as a way to participate in First Friday in downtown Bloomington, also giving free access to the project as Sexual Assault Awareness Month began.

The display also “kind of serendipitously” aligned with Slow Art Day, an international event celebrated by several art galleries downtown on April 2. “We thought the theme of reflection and contemplation and these weightier topics really resonated well with that,” Johnson said.

Ensuring the community and survivors have access to the project was a key focus for Johnson and Taylor. The community will be able to see the display in the rotunda on the museum’s weekly free admission day, Tuesday, April 12, until 8 p.m. and its last day on display, Saturday, April 16, until noon. The museum is at 200 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington.

“That access piece is one of the largest pieces of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in general. We want to make sure that not only do survivors have access to the resources that they need, but the community has access to a really important conversation that needs to be had,” Taylor said. “Really it’s when those conversations happen that we can create an actual safer community.”

Typically the color of the shirt represents a specific type of violence — red, pink and orange for rape and sexual assault, for example — but Taylor said as the project has progressed, locally they’ve relaxed that structure and welcomed participation regardless of which color was used.

Teal is the primary color used to recognize and support Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Bridges is working on additional Clothesline Project installations with student groups, including SERC (Students Ending Rape Culture) and SWAT (Student Wellness Ambassador Team) at Illinois State University and NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) On Campus at Heartland Community College.

Stepping Stones will bring the Clothesline Project to ISU on April 13 for Consent Day on the quad, and to Heartland on April 20.

The project has been done nationally and internationally and continues to grow, Taylor said. Anyone interested in creating a T-shirt for the Clothesline Project can contact Stepping Stones at 309-662-0461 to get started. To reach Stepping Stones' 24-hour helpline and connect with a sexual assault advocate, call 309-556-7000.

View the Clothesline Project The Clothesline Project is on display at the McLean County Museum of History until April 16. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and free for children & students with ID. Free admission is available Tuesday, April 12, and Saturday, April 16.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

