Watch now: Central Illinois veterinarians overbooked in wake of 'pandemic pups'

NORMAL — Bellatrix and all of her puppy energy have only been in Bill Perry’s life for 10 months, but she’s already required a few veterinary visits.
“She was just better at finding things that were not good for her,” said Perry, a biologist from Normal who brings the 14-month-old Labrador mix out to the field with him. “It’s like having a small child and puppy-proofing the house. ... She is so much better now.”
Bellatrix has gotten the treatment she needs, but an influx of new pets has pushed veterinary clinics and animal hospitals in Central Illinois and nationwide to become overloaded as factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic compounded an existing veterinarian shortage.
“Illinois was already experiencing a shortage of veterinarians prior to the pandemic, so I think the weight of the backlog and the weight of having new clients and new patients has been heavier than usual,” said Colleen Lewis, president of the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association.
The rate of dog and cat adoptions soared in 2020 as more people worked from home and had time to spend with a new pet. Now those pets “are growing up and it’s that time when they are needing that care, having to be spayed or neutered or any type of surgeries,” said Kristin Heiden, a veterinarian at Bortell Animal Hospital in Bloomington, explaining that elective surgeries were paused earlier in the pandemic.
Perry was among those who adopted a “pandemic pup,” realizing “how much I needed a companion and someone to give balance to my life.”
Bellatrix gave him that balance, but Perry also had two cats at home, Gia and Grimalkin — who is “half cat, half demon, and the vet agrees,” Perry said with a laugh.
SmartVet, an animal hospital and mobile vet service in Normal, was “exceptional at getting us in for those required vaccinations (for all three) and getting her spayed,” though “sometimes at odd hours, but they even would stay late sometimes to make sure she’s taken care of,” Perry said.
Perry said he has been able to keep his animals on track with vaccinations, but for routine wellness checks and exams, they’ve had to wait, as most local clinics have their schedules booked out for weeks, if not months.
“Unfortunately, recently we’ve been booked out three to four weeks for exams and only able to get in our extremely emergent things on the same day,” Heiden said.
Laura Peterson, a veterinarian at SmartVet, said they’ve tried to keep half of each day open for sick pets while also catching up on routine exams and visits that pet owners put off last year.
“(If) they need to be seen that same day, we can,” she said. “I think our scheduling creates a little bit of chaos, too, but we never want to turn down a sick pet. And we are working in those preventative care exams as we can, but we’re booking out up to a couple months in advance right now.”
“People that are normally gone all the time that rarely saw their cats and dogs, they were noticing a change in appetite, a change in water consumption, just paying way more attention to them because they’re home all the time,” she said.
Despite being busy, veterinarians hope pet owners will call sooner rather than later if they have questions or if their pet is sick.
“It’s easier to get ahead of a problem,” Peterson said. “Seek professional advice instead of Dr. Google.”
But catching up on existing patients’ needs and meeting new patients this summer — already the industry’s busiest season — is taking a toll on the area’s limited number of veterinarians.
Lewis said she’s seeing high numbers of veterinarians getting burned out and wanting to leave the profession, “which is really sad that it’s come to that, where some of our colleagues are overworked and having difficulty coping with the demands that our profession is placing on them.”
Peterson said at SmartVet they have three veterinarians, but enough clients for a four-doctor practice, since their fourth vet left for a job in a different city.
“Every vet clinic is so crazy, they want that extra help and can’t find it. We’ve been interviewing on and off for a year trying to get a vet here. It’s the health care profession right now; it’s chaotic,” she said, noting she can’t imagine working in human health care right now.
“You’re burnt out and you need vacation, but if you take vacation, then you know you’re putting the other vet in a terrible spot. Like you feel guilty for taking a vacation, but you should never feel that way.”
The surge doesn’t seem to show any signs of slowing down, but Lewis said seeing larger classes graduate from vet schools “has a lot of promise.”
“It’s going to be a long wait until next spring when we get our new graduates coming out of vet school, but hopefully that’ll continue to catch up,” she said.
Heiden, who only had about 10 minutes to talk on her lunch break, said veterinarians in Bloomington-Normal and across the state are asking pet owners to have patience and “know that we are absolutely trying our darndest, and if we say that we don’t have an appointment, it’s because, honestly, we are so stretched thin that we cannot fit anything else in. We double-book, we overbook. … If we’re saying we can’t see them, it’s not just because we don’t want to. Because I can promise we definitely want to, it’s just that we are physically incapable of seeing any more at a time.”
These products all contain substances called methylxanthines, which are found in cacao seeds, the fruit of the plant used to make coffee and in the nuts of an extract used in some sodas. When ingested by pets, methylxanthines can cause vomiting and diarrhea, panting, excessive thirst and urination, hyperactivity, abnormal heart rhythm, tremors, seizures and even death. Note that darker chocolate is more dangerous than milk chocolate. White chocolate has the lowest level of methylxanthines, while baking chocolate contains the highest.
Alcoholic beverages and food products containing alcohol can cause vomiting, diarrhea, decreased coordination, central nervous system depression, difficulty breathing, tremors, abnormal blood acidity, coma and even death.
The leaves, fruit, seeds and bark of avocados contain Persin, which can cause vomiting and diarrhea in dogs. Birds and rodents are especially sensitive to avocado poisoning, and can develop congestion, difficulty breathing and fluid accumulation around the heart. Some ingestions may even be fatal.
Macadamia nuts are commonly used in many cookies and candies. However, they can cause problems for your canine companion. These nuts have caused weakness, depression, vomiting, tremors and hyperthermia in dogs. Signs usually appear within 12 hours of ingestion and last approximately 12 to 48 hours.
Yeast dough can rise and cause gas to accumulate in your pet’s digestive system. This can be painful and can cause the stomach or intestines to rupture. Because the risk diminishes after the dough is cooked and the yeast has fully risen, pets can have small bits of bread as treats. However, these treats should not constitute more than 5 percent to 10 percent of your pet’s daily caloric intake.
Raw meat and raw eggs can contain bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli that can be harmful to pets. In addition, raw eggs contain an enzyme called avidin that decreases the absorption of biotin (a B vitamin), which can lead to skin and coat problems. Feeding your pet raw bones may seem like a natural and healthy option that might occur if your pet lived in the wild. However, this can be very dangerous for a domestic pet, who might choke on bones, or sustain a grave injury should the bone splinter and become lodged in or puncture your pet’s digestive tract.
Xylitol is used as a sweetener in many products, including gum, candy, baked goods and toothpaste. It can cause insulin release in most species, which can lead to liver failure. The increase in insulin leads to hypoglycemia (lowered sugar levels). Initial signs of toxicosis include vomiting, lethargy and loss of coordination. Signs can progress to recumbancy and seizures. Elevated liver enzymes and liver failure can be seen within a few days.
These vegetables and herbs can cause gastrointestinal irritation and could lead to red blood cell damage. Although cats are more susceptible, dogs are also at risk if a large enough amount is consumed. Toxicity is normally diagnosed through history, clinical signs and microscopic confirmation of Heinz bodies. An occasional low dose, such as what might be found in pet foods or treats, likely will not cause a problem, but the ASPCA recommends that you do NOT give your pets large quantities of these foods.
Large amounts of salt can produce excessive thirst and urination, or even sodium ion poisoning in pets. Signs that your pet may have eaten too many salty foods include vomiting, diarrhea, depression, tremors, elevated body temperature, seizures and even death. In other words, keep those salty chips to yourself!
Slideshow: 12 people foods your pets should never eat
The nutrition experts at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have put together a handy list of the top toxic people foods to avoid feeding your pet. As always, if you suspect your pet has eaten any of the following foods, please note the amount ingested and contact your veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.
For humans only
Chocolate, coffee and caffeine
These products all contain substances called methylxanthines, which are found in cacao seeds, the fruit of the plant used to make coffee and in the nuts of an extract used in some sodas. When ingested by pets, methylxanthines can cause vomiting and diarrhea, panting, excessive thirst and urination, hyperactivity, abnormal heart rhythm, tremors, seizures and even death. Note that darker chocolate is more dangerous than milk chocolate. White chocolate has the lowest level of methylxanthines, while baking chocolate contains the highest.
Alcohol
Alcoholic beverages and food products containing alcohol can cause vomiting, diarrhea, decreased coordination, central nervous system depression, difficulty breathing, tremors, abnormal blood acidity, coma and even death.
Avocado
The leaves, fruit, seeds and bark of avocados contain Persin, which can cause vomiting and diarrhea in dogs. Birds and rodents are especially sensitive to avocado poisoning, and can develop congestion, difficulty breathing and fluid accumulation around the heart. Some ingestions may even be fatal.
Macadamia nuts
Macadamia nuts are commonly used in many cookies and candies. However, they can cause problems for your canine companion. These nuts have caused weakness, depression, vomiting, tremors and hyperthermia in dogs. Signs usually appear within 12 hours of ingestion and last approximately 12 to 48 hours.
Grapes and raisins
Although the toxic substance within grapes and raisins is unknown, these fruits can cause kidney failure. In pets who already have certain health problems, signs may be more dramatic.
Yeast dough
Yeast dough can rise and cause gas to accumulate in your pet’s digestive system. This can be painful and can cause the stomach or intestines to rupture. Because the risk diminishes after the dough is cooked and the yeast has fully risen, pets can have small bits of bread as treats. However, these treats should not constitute more than 5 percent to 10 percent of your pet’s daily caloric intake.
Raw/undercooked meat, eggs and bones
Raw meat and raw eggs can contain bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli that can be harmful to pets. In addition, raw eggs contain an enzyme called avidin that decreases the absorption of biotin (a B vitamin), which can lead to skin and coat problems. Feeding your pet raw bones may seem like a natural and healthy option that might occur if your pet lived in the wild. However, this can be very dangerous for a domestic pet, who might choke on bones, or sustain a grave injury should the bone splinter and become lodged in or puncture your pet’s digestive tract.
Xylitol
Xylitol is used as a sweetener in many products, including gum, candy, baked goods and toothpaste. It can cause insulin release in most species, which can lead to liver failure. The increase in insulin leads to hypoglycemia (lowered sugar levels). Initial signs of toxicosis include vomiting, lethargy and loss of coordination. Signs can progress to recumbancy and seizures. Elevated liver enzymes and liver failure can be seen within a few days.
Onions, garlic and chives
These vegetables and herbs can cause gastrointestinal irritation and could lead to red blood cell damage. Although cats are more susceptible, dogs are also at risk if a large enough amount is consumed. Toxicity is normally diagnosed through history, clinical signs and microscopic confirmation of Heinz bodies. An occasional low dose, such as what might be found in pet foods or treats, likely will not cause a problem, but the ASPCA recommends that you do NOT give your pets large quantities of these foods.
Milk
Because pets do not possess significant amounts of lactase (the enzyme that breaks down lactose in milk), milk and other milk-based products cause them diarrhea or other digestive upset.
Salt
Large amounts of salt can produce excessive thirst and urination, or even sodium ion poisoning in pets. Signs that your pet may have eaten too many salty foods include vomiting, diarrhea, depression, tremors, elevated body temperature, seizures and even death. In other words, keep those salty chips to yourself!
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Veterinarian Laura Peterson of SmartVet, 1537 Fort Jesse Road, Normal, talks with her dog, Tessa, as she describes the increase in clients with fewer veterinarians available to treat them in the Twin Cities.
Miles, a cocker spaniel mix, belongs to veterinarian Laura Peterson of SmartVet, 1537 Fort Jesse Road, Normal, as she talks about how fewer veterinarians are available to treat pets in the Twin Cities.
Veterinarian Laura Peterson of SmartVet, 1537 Fort Jesse Road, Normal, talks with her dog, Tessa, as she describes the increase in clients with fewer veterinarians available to treat them in the Twin Cities.