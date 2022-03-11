Watch now: Central Illinois communities embrace Ukrainian resident

ASSUMPTION — Liana Havryliuk Creamer answers the phone whenever it rings. If her son or daughter-in-law are calling, she never knows when she’ll get the chance to hear from them again.

Creamer lives in Assumption but is originally from Ukraine, where her son and his family are now.

Creamer’s son, his wife, and their daughter fled from their home in Kryvyi Rih to Ternopil after seeing their city bombed.

“I hope they don’t see it again,” Creamer told Lee Enterprises on Thursday.

But even in Ternopil, Creamer said her family spent Wednesday night taking shelter in a basement after air raid sirens went off across the city.

Creamer spoke about her story and the war in Ukraine to students at Central A&M High School in Moweaqua on Thursday.

She appeared before them wearing a traditional Ukrainian dress handmade by her great-great-grandmother over 130 years ago. She hopes she’ll be able to pass it down to her own granddaughter one day.

“This is what gives me power,” she said.

Civilians like her son are preparing to fight alongside Ukrainian soldiers if necessary, Creamer told the students. And they’re not just fighting for themselves.

“They’re fighting for you as well,” she said.

After Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February, Creamer said she knew she had to do something. She started contributing to various humanitarian efforts including organizing donations from residents of Chicago’s Ukrainian Village, where she travels weekly to teach.

It didn’t take long for Creamer’s Central Illinois community to come together and support her.

She spoke to the Assumption City Council at the beginning of March. Soon, blue and yellow lights, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, lit up at the library, at city hall, and even at some people’s homes.

“Her testimony of what is going on is so devastating,” said Assumption Mayor Derek Page.

“Talking about (the war) really did put it in perspective because we have somebody here in our community that is scared for her family,” Page said.

The Central A&M School District, where Creamer works as a family consultant for Baby Talk, partnered with the Assumption Community Pride Association to start collecting monetary donations for Ukrainian relief funds.

Moweaqua pharmacist Terry Traster also organized donations for NATO aid kits that will go directly to Ukrainians.

Many Central A&M students wore blue and yellow shirts to school and made artwork, cards, and letters of encouragement for Ukrainians.

Creamer was taken aback by the outpouring of support.

“It sort of surprised me, but it is so good to see. It just warms up my heart,” Creamer said. “Every small action means a lot.”

Creamer can teach students an important lesson on empathy, said Central A&M Superintendent DeAnn Heck.

“I think they're learning that this world is a big place, but it's not so big that we don't know people that are being impacted by something,” Heck said.

Creamer hopes to see the U.S. government taking more action to support Ukraine soon. She thinks the U.S. should work with NATO to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine. NATO has previously rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s calls for a no-fly zone due to fears it would further escalate conflict with Russia and put more lives in danger.

She also wants to see the U.S. do more to welcome Ukrainian refugees. Many Ukrainian refugees have fled elsewhere in Europe, but Creamer believes Ukrainians with family members in the U.S. should have easier paths into the country.

Aside from donating money, Creamer said there’s much more everyday Americans can do to help Ukraine.

She told students on Thursday to beware of Russian propaganda and to make sure they’re reading and watching news about Ukraine.

On her personal Facebook page, Creamer regularly posts photos and videos from Ukrainians still in the country. It’s important for people to see what the effects of war really look like, she said.

“The war is more terrible than you imagine,” she said.

She also asked for people to be understanding and not complain about side effects of sanctions and bans against Russia, like rising gas prices. Although the higher prices can be frustrating, Creamer thinks any sacrifice is worth it.

“Do not be upset with this,” she said. “It could save a Ukrainian life.”

Even praying helps, she said.

Heck said people all over Assumption and Moweaqua have been changed by Creamer’s story.

“Central A&M communities are so giving,” Heck said. “This is truly family. When one of us hurts, we all hurt.”

Creamer left for Ukraine on Friday. On Thursday, she said planned on taking with her multiple bags of donations and medicine, along with the letters and artwork from Central A&M students. She hopes to bring back her granddaughter, who is a U.S. citizen.

Creamer wants people to understand that the world is smaller than they might think. Most importantly, she wants all people to speak out against injustice.

“Do not be silent, because silence is killing.”

