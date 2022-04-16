Watch now: Buttons of all types hawked at collectible show in Normal

NORMAL — Sharon Zaychek said people get into button collecting “because they’re like little pieces of art.”

The Freeport, Ohio, woman was among seven other dealers who hawked their collectible buttons Saturday at the Illinois State Button Society show at the Holiday Inn in Normal. The event returned to the Twin Cities for at least its 10th year on Friday.

Brenda Eilbracht, of Champaign, was named vice president of the ISBS on Saturday. She said around 12 people submitted 91 cards of buttons for judging.

Contests were divided by historical or non-historical divisions, and then by classes of themes or materials, which included wood, metal, glass, pearl, plastic, fabric and more. Division I consisted of buttons made before the 1890s.

Judging was based on following the class and division criteria, by using buttons with the appropriate materials and themes.

Entry fees were less than dollar per card. Winners took home cash prizes consisting of just a few dollars.

Eilbracht said: “There could be thousands of dollars’ worth of buttons on a card and you might get a $10 prize.”

It's really the “elusive blue ribbon” that contestants are after, she said, while also noting that curating and placing buttons on a card is very intensive work.

She explained that dealers usually acquire their inventories when someone passes away and their family offers to sell their collections. Eilbracht, 68, noted that many people who collect buttons are in their senior years, and they’re trying to encourage younger people to start collecting.

The youngest entrant was Ruth Thatcher, 9, of Indianapolis. She won a first-place award in the junior division for her card, which featured bears and hearts.

“Her great-great-grandmother was real big in the Indiana Button Society,” Eilbracht said.

Buttons displayed for sale at the show varied greatly in price. Attendees could pick buttons from bins for a few dollars each, or lock in rarities listed for several hundred dollars.

Eilbracht, who has a teaching degree in home economics, said she did custom sewing and alterations for years, but didn't know much about buttons until she went to an antique store and found a little jar of Czech glass buttons.

She later took a different button from her collection to a show in Champaign, and was surprised when a dealer offered her $200 for it.

After telling her husband, he responded to her: “Do you have any more?”

Eilbracht said she now has two storage units full of buttons.

Pearls before twine

Susan Weinrebe, of Frankfort, shopped around at the show, which she said has “been good for me.”

“There’s lots of room to get around…. It’s accessible and the dealers are great and what they’re offering is great,” she said.

Weinrebe said while she loves to compete, it is a learning experience. One of her entries was disqualified, she said, because she mistook a button with a veneer for a white button.

One of her favorite award categories was based on the Nancy Drew book series.

“I enjoyed it just because it was fun,” she said.

Also dealing buttons was Al Schulz of Madison, Wisconsin. He said while his wife is more of a button collector, he submitted a card comprised of cow buttons for a contest. However, it was disqualified because one of his buttons was actually a deer and not a cow.

Gary Brockman of Middleton, Wisconsin, was another dealer at the event.

“It's been a smaller crowd, but it's certainly been a passionate crowd,” he said.

He said he and his partner, John Jacobsen, both really like glass.

“I think the variety of construction techniques, the technology that was involved and pretty much everything that you see in larger glass pieces and glass vessels you will find in buttons as well on a miniature scale,” Brockman said.

There’s no one hot button that collectors all look for.

“Everyone has their own particular love,” Brockman said.

Rhonda Gurgone was there to hunt for jewelry materials for her business, The Buttons Stop Here. She said going to shows teaches her a lot about history, which helps her sell products like earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

“You never know what you’re going to find,” she said of going to button shows.

Gurgone said when crafting, she tries to keep the buttons intact so they retain their value.

“I feel like it’s just giving them a different life,” she said.

One button that piqued her interest was a tiny wooden block of cheese found among Zaychek’s wares, who explained they were given out during the 1939 World’s Fair, along with mini-sausage buttons.

“The sausages are harder to find than the cheeses,” said Zaychek.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.