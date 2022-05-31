Watch now: Bumpers Pub in Colfax may be right up diners' alley

COLFAX — Bumpers Pub, 110 E. Main St. in Colfax, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Opened on Christmas Day 2018, the combination restaurant and bowling alley is owned by Jim Kirkpatrick and managed by Carrie Busick. The property was previously occupied by Colfax Lanes, and half of its eight lanes have now been transformed into the pub.

Kirkpatrick worked as a mechanic for 30 years prior to opening the restaurant. His son mentioned that people wanted to see a nice restaurant in the community, so Kirkpatrick decided to build one with his son.

The name, Bumpers, refers not only to the bumpers used at some bowling alleys to keep the ball within lanes, but also to car bumpers and bumper crops, Kirkpatrick said. Ironically, the four remaining lanes don't have bumpers, as they had been left up too long.

"The food is great. We have an arcade for kids, a bowling alley, a gaming room and we have a good atmosphere," Kirkpatrick said. "It's one of the nicest bars I've seen in a small town, and we have the coolest employees."

Popular menu items include the corn fritters, fried chicken, burgers, tenderloins, all-you-can-eat chicken or fish and homemade hush puppies. The pub offersdaily and weekly specials as well including Taco Tuesdays with tacos and taco salad; chicken fried chicken with homemade mashed potatoes on Wednesday; tenderloins on Thursday; fried chicken on Friday; all-you-can-eat-fish on Saturday; and wings on Sunday.

The pub has a full-service bar with monthly specialty drinks as well as a beer garden.

"The atmosphere is calming and not too bright," Busick said. "It's a place for kids to come on school break and an attraction for events; it's a congregation area; everybody meets here."

The pub also hosts the Bumper Car Show one Sunday each month in the summer. There are no specifications as far as what kinds of vehicles can be entered; if you think it's cool, you can bring it to the show, Busick said.

The tables and bar tops at the pub are made out of repurposed wood from the bowling alley.

"The staff is amazing and I love how big our kitchen is," Kirkpatrick said. "The customers, the people that are involved are regulars and have been loyal to us since day one."

There are hopes for expansion, including the addition of live music acts. A pavilion that could be used as a performance space is being built next to the pub.

The COVID-19 pandemic was hard on the business, but it survived. "It's like a comeback story for us, we're getting back to where we were," Kirkpatrick said.

Bumpers Pub is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for the kitchen and bar until 1 a.m.; 12-8 p.m. Sunday and 11-1 a.m. for the bar; and closed Monday. They offer indoor and outdoor dining, carryout and delivery services.

