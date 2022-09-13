Watch now: Brass Pig brings southern flair to downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Brass Pig Smoke & Alehouse, 602 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The barbecue restaurant is owned by John Solberg, a Bloomington-Normal native; Johnny van Bragt, Solberg's father-in-law; and Tyler Holloway, owner of Maggie Miley's Irish pub in uptown Normal.

"It's fresh; everything's made from scratch. We try to do a smoked or southern twist to everything and use a very high-quality product," Solberg said. "You can smell it from the street."

Solberg started bartending at Maggie Miley's 15 years ago and met his wife there. He also worked at Breakthrough Beverage, Sysco and Lafayette Brewing Company in Indiana. He found a passion for smoked meats and started doing events at Maggie's as well as his family parties. He decided he wanted to own his own restaurant and asked Holloway to go in on it with him.

Brass Pig opened on May 17, 2020. The name "Brass Pig" arose after Holloway stopped at a rural thrift store and found a weather vane with a brass pig on top. It now sits atop the bar.

Solberg originally thought the restaurant would fit in uptown Normal, but the downtown location opened up, and he said he loves it now.

"I think customers enjoy the very laid-back atmosphere and the staff is awesome," Solberg said. "We have a lot of great and different personalities behind the bar and we have a great bourbon selection."

The most popular menu items include the Notorious P.I.G., the No. 1 most sold sandwich; the BP Cuban; the brisket; and the smoked pastrami special. The smoked wings, Cuban egg rolls and the pint of bacon are popular appetizers. Old fashioneds are popular at the bar.

The restaurant also offers a variety of specials, including a burger special on Mondays with one dollar off all cans; Taco Tuesdays with Mexican beers and El Bandido Yankee Tequila; taco salad and Whiskey Wednesdays; Frisco melts on Fridays and more. Daily specials are posted on Brass Pig's Facebook page.

All of the restaurant's rubs and sauces are gluten-free, and a lot of their menu items are available gluten-free as well.

Brass Pig also opens early on Saturdays and Sundays during football season, offering a breakfast menu, mimosas and Bloody Marys.

"I love the creativity we're allowed to have. The kitchen has a lot of fun back there and they let me get creative," Solberg said.

Although the restaurant opened in the early months of the pandemic, Bloomington-Normal supported it throughout, Solberg said, praising the tight-knit nature of the community.

He and his partners have been interested in potentially opening a second location, but they want to make everything perfect before they get to that, he said.

Brass Pig Smoke & Alehouse is open seven days a week. The kitchen is open 11 a.m.-8:15 p.m. and the bar is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. They offer indoor and outdoor dining, and curbside pickup.