Watch now: Booster shots available for some through McLean County Health Department

BLOOMINGTON — Booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are now available at the McLean County Health Department, officials said Monday.
MCHD said it will administer third doses of either vaccine to those who qualify as immunocompromised. That group includes people receiving treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood, organ transplant recipients and those who take immune-suppressing medication, among others.
The department noted it recommends those who believe they are eligible "consult with their medical provider to discuss if an additional dose is appropriate for them."
Earlier this month, the federal Food and Drug Administration approved the booster shot of either vaccine for people with weakened immune systems after studies showed a third shot could provided extra protection for those who need it most.
The high-risk health group delineated by the FDA as eligible for the booster right now makes up about 3% of the U.S. population overall.
In McLean County, approximately 180,628 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including the single-shot Johnson & Johnson, have been administered so far.
About 90,230 people are considered fully vaccinated, a figure that represents about 52% of the county's overall population.
COVID-19 Update
The McLean County Health Department reported 180 cases of the virus were confirmed over the weekend, bringing this month's total to 1,513.
There have been 20,384 known cases of the virus locally since last year, of which 19,610 are considered recovered, officials said.
One additional person has died of COVID-related complications, the health department said. The death of a woman in her 80s brings the county's death toll to 245. The woman was not affiliated with any long-term care facilities.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID dipped slightly on two fronts.
There are three fewer McLean County residents hospitalized either in or outside of the county, putting that total at 26 from Friday's 29.
Thirty people are reported as COVID patients at either OSF St. Joseph or Carle BroMenn medical centers.
The percentage of tests that have come back positive for COVID-19 in the past week has dipped slightly: As of Sunday, MCHD reported 3.6% of tests taken in that timeframe have been positive for the virus.
Since last year, there have more than 431,400 tests run, for a cumulative positivity rate of 4.7%.
MCHD also said there are 503 people in isolation due to exposure as of Monday.
